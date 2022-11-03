Zee Digital rebrands itself as IndiaDotcom Digital; focuses on building a tech-centric organization

India, 3rdNovember 2022: Zee Digital, one of India’s largest digital entities, has rebranded itself to IndiaDotcom Digital Pvt Ltd (IDPL) with a new logo, to redefine a host of Infinite Possibilities. It unveiled the new brand identity and fresh look through a short video on social media, thus symbolizing a well-thought manifestation of its relentless drive for innovation, excellence, empowerment, and growth.

The media Industry has been evolving with new-age innovative technology. To match the increasing demand of its viewers/readers, IDPL looks forward to converting into a technology-centric organization by investing in high-end technology, encouraging product talent & vibrancy, and boosting the entrepreneurial spirit. IDPL has implemented technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

Speaking about the brand rebranding, Devadas Krishnan, CEO – IDPL says, “The new avatar of IDPL is a step forward towards encouraging innovation and adopting a tech-driven approach as per the market demand of the present day and age. As a brand, we are fast-paced, and encourage our employees to upskill and enhance their knowledge through an in-depth understanding of how content is consumed by our viewers/ readers. We look forward to attracting the best tech, product, and marketing talent in the industry. “

Furthermore, keeping in line with Zee group’s employee-friendly culture, IndiaDotcom Digital offers its employees the option to work onsite, remote, and hybrid. IDPL has also successfully initiated employee-friendly practices such as an in-house gym and library, crèch for working parents, and a ‘Well done’ initiative – where team members’ efforts are appreciated and rewarded by the company on the spot. This enables a better work-life balance and well-being of its workforce and encourages a collaborative culture of healthy employee relations.

IDPL has been aggressive in its hiring and recently added 300+fresh talent. As per the latest FICCI-EY report, the Indian media and entertainment (M&E) industry clocked Rs 1.61 lakh crore in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11% to Rs 2.32 lakh crore by 2024.