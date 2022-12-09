Zee Live’s Supermoon ft. Madhur Sharma is all set to rock the musical hub of Indore!

9th December 2022: Madhur Sharma is set to rock Indore with his unmistakable, earthy avatar! His lovely voice is sure to make a million hearts skip a beat on his multi-city tour with ZEE Live’s flagship IP, Supermoon. As part of the Supermoon ft. Madhur Sharma tour, the artist will take his fans and followers on a marvelous musical journey at Diablo, Indore on 11th December.

Known for its rich cultural heritage, Indore is set to have a memorable evening with Madhur Sharma, live at the club, crooning to his chartbusters Kali Kali Zulfon Ke’, ‘Halka Halka Suroor’, ‘Tere Jiya Hor Disda’, and much more. So, log on to BookMyShow and get your passes before the slots fill up fast!