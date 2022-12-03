Zee News and Zee Delhi NCR Haryana takes the floor during this election season

New Delhi, December 2022– ZEE Media, one of the largest news networks in the country has always been the forbearer of all election coverages. This time too, for the Delhi MCD election and Gujarat/Himachal assembly elections Zee News & Zee Delhi NCR Haryana are going all out to create an immersive experience for the viewers during the run up to the counting days.
Zee News will conduct an exit poll on 5th December 2022 for the MCD elections and Gujarat/ Himachal elections. Zee Delhi NCR Haryana will also telecast the elections exit poll.
Zee News will take the show Dilli ke Dil Mein Kya Hai on-ground to the Central Park at Connaught Place, New Delhi, where they will host the shows live on 4th and 7th of December.
There will be panel discussions, audience interaction and high-power guests on the show.
Similarly, Zee Delhi NCR Haryana will host the show MCD Ka Mahasangram from the same venue on 4th & 7th December, the polling and counting day for MCD election. Viewers will get the feel of the live action news at this venue.
Speaking on this different format of election news telecast, Abhay Ojha, Chief Business Officer ZEE Media said, “Zee, as a news network, has been going all out during this season, specifically focusing on the local, on-ground feedback on the elections. We visited every ward in Delhi and covering ground in Gujarat over the last 30 days; asking questions, surveying to know what the people actually want and what are the changes they desire to see post elections. As it all boils down towards the end, we wanted to create more content as differently as possible to keep our viewers hooked to our screen. We want to give our viewers the best in-depth coverage of the elections as they truly deserve.”