ZEE5 announces ‘ZEE5 TV Uncut’ – gives a peek into your favourite celebrities’ life!

CHENNAI: ZEE5, India’s largest homegrown video on demand streaming platform, announced their weekly and free-to-stream series ‘ZEE5 TV Uncut’ today. Launched on September 24, the series boasts about a great a line-up of celebrities from popular and renowned shows like Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar from Kumkum Bhagya [Portrayed as Ranbir and Prachi respectively], Shagun Pandey and Ashi Singh from Meet, Rohit Suchanti (Rishi of Bhagya Lakshmi), Aishwarya Khare (Lakshmi of Bhagya Lakshmi), amongst others will grace the show as guests.

The audiences can watch their favourite celebrities up close and personal; from their love life to favourite food and what their day looks like to fun behind the scene moments, they can watch it all at the click of their finger! This series is part of ZEE5’s initiative to give viewers a beyond TV experience by not only airing their favourite shows but also giving them a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes, a peek into their favourite celeb’s lives, and a lot more.