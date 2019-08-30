ZEE5 to beam through next-gen Smart TVs

India’s fastest growing OTT platform, will now be available on 2015-16 LG Smart TVs owing to successful backward compatibility on Web OS version 3.0 to 3.5. ZEE5 will be available on all existing LG Smart TVs as well as soon-to-be-launched models. With the addition of this, ZEE5 will be available across large spectrum of connected devices widening its penetration across the country.

Rajneel Kumar, Business Head Expansion Projects & Head of Products, ZEE5 India said, “TV-connected devices are creating an immersive viewing experience on large screens and Smart TVs. At ZEE5, we are at the forefront of fuelling this change and backward compatibility on LG Smart TVs is a testament to our efforts. With 100,000+ hours of content in 12 languages, we want all consumers to enjoy the best of content on a large screen further enhancing their viewing experience.”

In addition to LG, backward compatibility is underway for all the Samsung Smart TVs. ZEE5 shows and movies will be available for download from the LG content store. Users can utilise existing free surfing mode and premium subscriptions to enjoy a large screen experience at their home. Users using ZEE5 TV app on Samsung and LG Web OS 3.0+ can also enjoy features such as easy payment using Paytm QR code and before TV where premium users get early access to their favourite episodes.