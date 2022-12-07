ZeeZest.com brings fitness enthusiast Milind Soman as the face of the digital cover for its December 2022 issue!

India, December 2022: Milind Soman, a name that needs no introduction. A fitness enthusiast, leading model, and actor, he continues to be an inspiration for anyone and everyone, fitness addict or not.

An unexpected encounter led to Milind giving the nod to be ZeeZest.com’s Digital Cover Star for December 2022 and giving an exclusive interview.

Over two days, in the exotic location of the Maldives, at The Residence Dhigurah situated on Kooddoo Island, ‘Ultraman’ Milind Soman spoke about himself, the various journeys in his life, his goals, and of course, his love story with his wife Ankita Konwar. Be it his curious conversation with Narendra Modi where Milind self-admittedly could not stop talking while the Prime Minister listened, or sharing his thoughts on love and that “the greatest love stories come from struggle,” Milind’s interview on ZeeZest.com is nothing short of intriguing, filled with anecdotes from the various chapters of his life. And amid all of that, not once did he compromise on his daily fitness routine, even while shooting across four different locations.

Talking about an unexpected call from the PMO and his meeting with the Prime Minister of India he shares, “I was very impressed when a busy person like the PM can take time out to meet someone without any specific agenda. That is being really organized, that’s how I see it. It’s kind of embarrassing as I realized most, I spoke, and he listened. I even asked him if he wanted me to stop, and he said he was happy to listen to me. I remember speaking to him about how we can promote indigenous sports in India instead of focusing only on Olympic sports. We obviously connected on yoga and Ayurveda, which are close to both of us.”

Talking about being the Digital Cover for ZeeZest.com, Milind Soman says, “I usually don’t do a lot of editorial shoots, but when I do it has to be something special, exciting, and fun. Then this opportunity with Zee Zest presented itself to shoot in the Maldives, and who wouldn’t like to shoot in the Maldives? The Zee Zest Digital Cover Shoot lived up to my expectations and was a great experience.”

