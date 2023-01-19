ZEISS launches ZEISS SFL 30 Ultra-Compact Binoculars for nature enthusiasts, wildlife & travellers’ community

National, January 2023: ZEISS, an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics, today, further strengthened its Sports Optics Portfolio with the launch of ZEISS SFL 30, the newest, lightest and most compact binoculars

in India and globally.

The ZEISS SFL (SmartFocus and Lightweight) stands out for its exceptional optical performance combined with an extremely compact design and low weight. The new binoculars come in two models, the ZEISS SFL 8×30 and 10×30 configurations.

Speaking about the latest addition to the portfolio, Kunal Girotra, Business Head, of Consumer Products at ZEISS India said, “There has been a consistent rise in the number of nature enthusiasts and hobbyists community wanting to get closer to nature as a means of escaping from the confines of their hectic lives. Further, a spike in adventure tourism, wildlife & nature photography in the country in the last few years is adding to the demand for binoculars in India. In line with this trend, we have launched ZEISS SFL 30 Ultra Compact Binoculars for consumers in India and globally. As a company, it is our constant endeavour to bring people closer to nature by offering best-in-class product solutions. Our latest launch is yet another strategic addition to the existing binoculars portfolio that will cater to the needs of both hobbyists and professionals in India.” “When observing nature, sometimes even a few seconds can be crucial in order not to miss the perfect moment. Hence, a lightweight and compact handy lens for nature & wildlife enthusiasts become a must-have in their kits.” Kunal Girotra added.

Features of SFL 30 Ultra-Compact Binoculars Compact and Lightweight Design: The new ZEISS SFL 30 is the most compact and the lightest member of the ZEISS SF product family. Thanks to the reduced lens diameter, the use of thinner and more closely spaced lens elements, and the rugged and durable magnesium housing, the ZEISS SFL 30 is up to 23% lighter than comparable models. The binoculars are extremely compact and therefore conveniently fit in any bag, backpack, or jacket.

True- To-Life Color Fidelity and Sharpness of Detail – Thanks to the UHD Concept:

The ultra-high-definition (UHD) concept ensures that the binoculars deliver the highest level of detail and reproduce colors with natural fidelity thanks to special coatings, high-quality glass types, and improved optical design. In combination with their high degree of light transmission and T* multicoating, the ZEISS SFL 30 makes precise imaging possible and allows the user to reliably detect even the smallest details and distinguishing features of different species.

Simple and Intuitive Handling: Featuring the tried-and-true SmartFocus concept and a perfectly positioned larger focusing wheel, users can focus quickly and precisely, even when wearing gloves. Thanks to its large exit pupil in relation to its size, and the modified eyecups, the ZEISS SFL 30 also offers a comfortable viewing experience comparable to larger high-performance binoculars.

Availability: The ZEISS SFL 8×30 will be available from retailers starting in April 2023