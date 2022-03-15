Zen Multi Speciality Hospital Launched Dedicated Oncology Department for Cancer Patients “Zen Oncocare”

~ The dedicated department will provide which facilities for managing all types of cancer~

Mumbai: The Covid pandemic has led to innumerable challenges for cancer patients across the country. Cancer care services are disrupted leading to delayed treatment and increased mortality rates. Zen Multi Speciality Hospital has introduced 11 bedded state-of-the-art oncology departments to offer high-quality care for people fighting this deadly disease. The department was launched by Actor, film director, screenwriter, and producer Mahesh Manjrekar in the presence of Dr Roy Patankar, Director, Zen Multi Speciality Hospital, Dr Nilesh Lokeshwar, Medical Oncologist, Dr Adwait Gore, Medical Oncologist, Dr Vaishali Roy Patankar, and Dr Tanveer Abdul Majeed, Surgical Oncologist.

India is home to millions of cancer patients. The number is increasing at an alarming rate during the pandemic. Once considered an old age disease, cancer is now a growing matter of concern among the youth and children. Certain factors such as age, family history, tobacco, alcohol, obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, and pollution contribute to the increase in cancers. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), there will be an estimated 12 % rise in cancer cases in India in the next five years. But, a majority of people do not have access to quality diagnosis and care. To bridge the accessibility gap, Zen Multi Speciality Hospital started this comprehensive oncology department for cancer patients.

Dr Roy Patankar Director, Zen Multi Speciality Hospital, Chembur said, “India is battling cancer for a long time and now pandemic has further worsened the scenario. Covid has affected oncology care in India and across the world. Prompt diagnosis and treatment are key in tackling cancer. Diagnosis can be delayed as screening programs have been decreased or suspended. So, the hospital has come up with a first-of-its-kind of 11 bedded dedicated oncology department to deal with small and rarest malignancies via cutting-edge technology and skilled experts. The aim is to provide safe and precision-oriented care through the patient-centric approach. We have state-of-the-art technology right from dedicated and well-trained specialized staff for chemotherapy with specialized cabinets to prepare chemotherapy drugs.”

Our chemotherapy Daycare center conducts approximately 300 procedures per month including chemotherapy, immunotherapy, biological therapy, and targeted therapy. But, now we can able to offer treatment to 550 to 600 patients per month by having a full-fledged department. The chemotherapy nurses are trained and experienced and use a Biosafety Cabinet with a laminar flow system for the safe and sterile preparation of cytotoxic medicines. Through our partners, we offer comprehensive onco pathology and histopathology, and molecular studies which help in prognostication and guide the treatment of cancer. We give appropriate dietary counseling, psychological counseling, and patient support groups to help patients through the treatment. The aim is to provide uninterrupted services and comprehensive care in diagnosing and treating patients,” concluded Dr. Roy Patankar.

Actor, director, and film producer Mahesh Manjrekar said, “There is no tablet that we can take to prevent cancer. You just have to adopt healthy lifestyle practices to keep cancer at bay. Nowadays, those people who tend to follow a healthy lifestyle are also getting detected with cancer. Smoking, pesticides, lifestyle choices, and poor air quality can lead to cancer. So, it’s essential to quit smoking. Also, the percentage of cancer detection has increased now. I was thinking, I have an overactive bladder. But, one day I got to know that I have bladder cancer. After detection, instead of fretting, I was thinking about what I can do to beat cancer as I spotted blood in the urine and was alarmed. So many people get cancer and hence, I didn’t want to make a big deal out of it. I accepted the fact, moved on, and decided to fight it out. I didn’t want to complain as there are many people who suffer from cancer. I was extremely positive as a lot has been done when it comes to curing cancer. I took 4 cycles of chemotherapy, also underwent surgery. I was well-prepared for side effects, but I didn’t have any discomfort at all. I am fortunate to get good treatment with the help of experts. Now, I am cancer-free. There are many patients who can be cancer-free but are unable to do so due to the lack of support and proper treatment. We need to do something for them. People are also going out of India for cancer treatment. We have facilities in India and people should get treated here.”