Zendesk empowers businesses with the next generation of digital collaboration tools

September 7, 2021 – In today’s digital-first and distributed landscape, businesses across the globe are facing the constant challenge of keeping up with ever-evolving customer needs. Digital transformation has become top of mind among leaders, with 93% of companies in India conceding that COVID-19 has sped up digital adoption.

Companies that aim to deliver excellent customer experiences (CX) need to adopt an agile mindset, as well as a lean and flexible approach to both technology and its implementation. Zendesk’s service platform helps companies move faster than ever, while still delivering incredible experiences.

The latest capabilities, introduced today, include:

Messaging at scale: Zendesk’s expanded messaging platform for conversational business introduces proactive messaging tools to help brands offer assistance up front to clarify customer needs. Supporting brands in agile learning and improvements, Zendesk’s reporting tools offer insights on the performance of a brand’s automation strategy, such as the number of bot interactions escalated to an agent.

Improved agent workspace tools: Businesses can ensure agents’ time and energy are invested where it is needed the most with improved routing tools for social channels. And, to help agents manage more complex requests, integrated live chat and voice, now makes it easy to switch the conversation between channels. Content cues, which use machine learning to help improve a company’s knowledge base health, are also now available in more languages, including Spanish, German and Portuguese. Also leveraging machine learning are suggested macros for recommending ticket responses, which support increased agent efficiency at scale.

Streamlined collaboration tools and integrations: In this new hybrid, digital-first economy, it is critical to keep your teams connected. Power your best CX with Zendesk Sunshine, and improve service with our powerful new pre-built integrations for collaborations like Slack, Monday.com and Microsoft Teams.

“In today’s business environment where change is the only constant, organisations are investing in solutions that promote agile collaboration across teams and get rid of rigid legacy processes that aren’t fit for a digital-first world,” says Tim Marsden, Senior Director, Technology Partner Ecosystem at Zendesk. “Our partnerships with leading collaboration tools like Slack, Monday.com and Microsoft Teams can help companies of all sizes stay in sync within one platform, connecting information across the business to better understand and support their customers, no matter where they may be working.”

“Delivering great CX is top of mind for most Indian organisations considering the rapid digitalisation since 2020. Changing customer expectations are driving Indian businesses to invest in customer service technology that is conversational and can easily be customised,” says KT Prasad, MD & RVP, India and SAARC, Zendesk. “Our latest capabilities will help businesses achieve agility, simplify complex workflows and deliver better customer experiences.”

Earlier in August, Zendesk acquired Cleverly.ai – an investment that accelerates the existing efforts in AI-powered agent and admin productivity tools. Cleverly provides AI solutions with insight-driven automation that make agents more productive. Cleverly’s technology will be integrated across Zendesk’s platform, enhancing the trusted Zendesk AI solutions already enabling teams to automate more of their processes, reduce costs, and keep up with customer demand.

Zendesk’s customers in India include ITC Foods, Ola, 1MG, DevFactory, Dream11, Slice, Magicbricks.com, etc.

About Zendesk

Zendesk started the customer experience revolution in 2007 by enabling any business around the world to take their customer service online. Today, Zendesk is the champion of great service everywhere for everyone, and powers billions of conversations, connecting more than 100,000 brands with hundreds of millions of customers over telephony, chat, email, messaging, social channels, communities, review sites and help centers. Zendesk products are built with love to be loved. The company was conceived in Copenhagen, Denmark, built and grown in California, taken public in New York City, and today employs more than 5,000 people across the world. Learn more at www.zendesk.com