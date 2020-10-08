Kolkata Gojukai Karate-Do Kenbukan (An affiliate of India JKF Gojukai/Takuji- Kenbukan Association Has organised a – ZENITH 2020 – 7th INTER SCHOOL / COLLEGE VIRTUAL KARATE-DO TOURNAMENT. The two events of ZENITH 2020 are – Kihons (Basics) and Kata (Forms), which was further divided into various age and belt categories for boys and girls separately

From 3rd & 4th October 2020. The Chief Referee for this event was Sensei Dipak Kumar Shaw, who was a National Referee & Judge and all India representative of World JKF Gojukai/Takuji-Kenbukan Association

Total number of participants was 186 and Total number of Schools & Colleges took participation was around 15

Results:-

Event Winners TEAM EVENTS Overall Champion Calcutta Girls’ High School Runners Up Pratt Memorial School INDIVIDUAL AWARDS Upcoming Karateka of the Year – Male Divyanshu Singh Upcoming Karateka of the Year – Female Armita Bhattacharya Karateka of the Year (Junior) – Male Samrat Mukherjee Karateka of the Year (Junior) – Female Zainab Rangoonwala Karateka of the Year (Senior) – Male Sayak Karmakar Karateka of the Year (Senior) – Female Ananya Maity

Sensei Dipak Kumar Shaw said “It was a wonderful experience hosting the event, amidst the pandemic scenario in the whole country. The response we got this year was less compared to the past years. Thanks to the parents who have been so cooperative in allowing their wards for this virtual event.”