Kolkata Gojukai Karate-Do Kenbukan (An affiliate of India JKF Gojukai/Takuji- Kenbukan Association Has organised a – ZENITH 2020 – 7th INTER SCHOOL / COLLEGE VIRTUAL KARATE-DO TOURNAMENT. The two events of ZENITH 2020 are – Kihons (Basics) and Kata (Forms), which was further divided into various age and belt categories for boys and girls separately
From 3rd & 4th October 2020. The Chief Referee for this event was Sensei Dipak Kumar Shaw, who was a National Referee & Judge and all India representative of World JKF Gojukai/Takuji-Kenbukan Association
Total number of participants was 186 and Total number of Schools & Colleges took participation was around 15
Results:-
|Event
|Winners
|TEAM EVENTS
|Overall Champion
|Calcutta Girls’ High School
|Runners Up
|Pratt Memorial School
|INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
|Upcoming Karateka of the Year – Male
|Divyanshu Singh
|Upcoming Karateka of the Year – Female
|Armita Bhattacharya
|Karateka of the Year (Junior) – Male
|Samrat Mukherjee
|Karateka of the Year (Junior) – Female
|Zainab Rangoonwala
|Karateka of the Year (Senior) – Male
|Sayak Karmakar
|Karateka of the Year (Senior) – Female
|Ananya Maity
Sensei Dipak Kumar Shaw said “It was a wonderful experience hosting the event, amidst the pandemic scenario in the whole country. The response we got this year was less compared to the past years. Thanks to the parents who have been so cooperative in allowing their wards for this virtual event.”