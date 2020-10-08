Zenith 2020 – 7th Inter School / College Virtual Karate Do Tournament

October 8, 2020 Gouri Achary Business 0

INTER SCHOOL / COLLEGE VIRTUAL KARATE-DO TOURNAMENT
Share

Kolkata Gojukai Karate-Do Kenbukan (An affiliate of India JKF Gojukai/Takuji- Kenbukan Association Has organised a – ZENITH 2020 – 7th INTER SCHOOL / COLLEGE VIRTUAL KARATE-DO TOURNAMENT. The two events of ZENITH 2020 are – Kihons (Basics) and Kata (Forms), which was further divided into various age and belt categories for boys and girls separately

 From 3rd & 4th October 2020. The Chief Referee for this event was Sensei Dipak Kumar Shaw, who was a National Referee & Judge and all India representative of World JKF Gojukai/Takuji-Kenbukan Association

   Total number of participants was 186 and Total number of Schools & Colleges took participation was around 15

 Results:-

Event Winners
TEAM EVENTS
Overall Champion Calcutta Girls’ High School
Runners Up Pratt Memorial School
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Upcoming Karateka of the Year – Male Divyanshu Singh
Upcoming Karateka of the Year – Female Armita Bhattacharya
Karateka of the Year (Junior) – Male Samrat Mukherjee
Karateka of the Year (Junior) – Female Zainab Rangoonwala
Karateka of the Year (Senior) – Male Sayak Karmakar
Karateka of the Year (Senior) – Female Ananya Maity

Sensei Dipak Kumar Shaw said “It was a wonderful experience hosting the event, amidst the pandemic scenario in the whole country. The response we got this year was less compared to the past years. Thanks to the parents who have been so cooperative in allowing their wards for this virtual event.”