ZentrumHub Allainces with Avolar Travel to develop a new Hotel Booking Platform

MIAMI, Aug. 29, 2022/PRNewswire/ — ZentrumHub, a PaaS-based travel technology company has announced its collaboration with Avolartravel.com, a leading travel agency in the North American region. This partnership will enable Avolartravel to launch its hotel booking platform in less than two weeks.

ZentrumHub’s Universal hotel booking API uses cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to streamline the hotel booking process seamlessly. With this new partnership, travellers can book their hotel accommodations with ease and confidence. Additionally, Avolartravel.com will leverage the white-label UI solution to reduce the time to go live in the market.