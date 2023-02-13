Zeon Lifesciences bagged “Outstanding Performance in Food Safety” Award by CII

New Delhi, 13th February 2023: As India’s biggest manufacturer of Nutraceutical and Herbal products, Zeon Lifesciences Ltd. has announced that the company is honoured with the ‘Outstanding Performance in Food Safety’ by CII Award for its most promising food safety practices.

The CII Award for Food Safety is a one-of-its-kind award for Food Safety Maturity Assessment in India. Since the beginning, Zeon has been pioneering the growth of the Nutraceutical market all across the globe. Zeon’s growth is backed by continuous innovation of Nutritional Health Supplements targeting over 20+ countries including the UK, USA, South Africa, India etc. CII awarded Zeon and acknowledged a variety of measures taken by the company to ensure the safety and other key propositions of its line of healthcare products.

With the vision of nurturing life with well-researched health and wellness products, Zeon Lifesciences has been committed to maintaining world-class safety standards and practices. Mr Suresh Garg, Founder & CMD, of Zeon Life Sciences stated “It’s an honour to get recognized by CII Food Safety Award. The award is a testament to our commitment towards creating best-in-class quality products, which are filling in the major potholes in the healthcare and nutraceutical space across the globe. Our extensive R&D and collaborations with all important stakeholders in the industry are moving in a direction to set up new benchmarks in the nutraceutical space.”

To offer the highest quality products in the healthcare sector, the company maintains a clear vision and strategy for future advancements in terms of product safety, with effective usage of AI-based technologies, and automation. In the last 2 years, Zeon Lifesciences Ltd has been continuously creating public awareness about food safety to educate consumers and raise their awareness of the importance of food safety, which in turn has helped to create a culture of food safety within the community.