Zeon Lifesciences debuts its Nutraceutical Products for Pet Care

New Delhi, March 22, 2023: Zeon Lifesciences, the leading manufacturer of nutraceutical and herbal products across the globe today announces its foray into the pet wellness industry with the launch of a new, state-of-the-art product line focussed on veterinary nutrition, that ensures prolonged wellness for a pet.

The product range caters to general wellness, bone, and joint health, as well as skin and coat health to ensure that your pets remain healthy and active 24*7. The wellness products are available in the form of powders, sprays, and liquid orals.

The pet wellness industry in India has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, propelled by a growing middle-class population and a rise in pet ownership. With the tremendously rising number of individuals embracing their pets as their family members, the need for high-quality pet care services has risen. The pet care market size in India stood at INR 74,000 Crores in 2022 and is expected to touch INR 210,000 Crores by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2022 to 2032.

The industry is also witnessing a transformation towards more natural and organic pet products, as owners become more health-conscious and seek products that are free from additives.

“We are delighted to announce our entry into the pet health & wellness industry and have leveraged our expertise in the nutraceutical and herbal industry to design a line of pet products that are of as identically high quality and value as our human supplements. We have already started to manufacture for some of the global giants. The new pet wellness product line includes a wide array of products for joint health, digestion, immune support, and overall wellness and are being manufactured utilizing the highest quality ingredients in compliance with industry standards,” said Dr. Vivek Srivastav, Senior Vice President, Zeon Lifesciences Ltd.

Improved animal nutrition helps in increasing the quality of livestock production leading to producing higher quality meat and eggs. An optimal nutritional program ensures adequate intake of amino acids, carbohydrates, fatty acids, minerals, and vitamins by animals through a planned program that corrects all the deficiencies in animals. An essential nutrient is a substance that is required to maintain health and prevent diseases in animals.

Established in 1987, Zeon Lifesciences ltd. has emerged as a foremost choice for manufacturing nutraceutical and herbal products for leading industry players in the Indian and global markets. Boasting a diverse portfolio that includes categories like health and wellness, bone health, vigour and vitality, endurance, beauty and wellness, and healthy weight, the firm’s extensive range of products caters to the health requirements of men, women, and children, along with medical and weight management nutrition.

Zeon Lifesciences ltd. has touched a turnover of INR 200 Cr in FY 2021-22 and is poised to reach over 400 crores in the forthcoming fiscal year 2022-23. Furthermore, it operates globally in over 20 plus countries, with a strong presence in the UK, USA, and South Africa.