Zero Gravity Communications bags full-service mandate of Qutone

Ahmedabad, 20th April 2022: Zero Gravity Communications has been awarded the full service integrated mandate of popular ceramics brand Qutone. It will be responsible for brand strategy, overall communications and advertising duties.
Founded in 2008, Qutone ceramics has established itself as a major player in the ceramic manufacturing industry and has become a trendsetter through several high-tech innovations.
Confirming the appointment, Mr Rajeev Adlakha, Managing Director, Qutone said, “By collaborating with Zero Gravity Communications, we aim to take steps towards building a strong brand communication strategy. We are looking to adopt an integrated approach that helps strengthen the Qutone brand with consumers and partners. I am looking forward to this growth phase of the brand with the Zero Gravity Communications team.”
On bagging the mandate, Khushboo Solanki Sharma, Founder, Zero Gravity Communications, said, “The pioneer in tile innovations, Qutone Ceramics gives us a tremendous opportunity to showcase our capabilities in this category. From the pitching process onwards, we have taken a very different approach toward how we aim to handle this mandate. Looking forward to working with the Qutone team.”