Zesta launches first-of-its-kind Wallmount Automatic Thermometer in India

Zesta, in association with one of the leading players in the healthcare industry, Staunch has launched India’s first ES-T03 Wallmount Automatic Thermometer. Using an in-built advanced Infrared chip, the thermometer scans the temperature of anyone who comes in close proximity of 15 cms to the device, thereby eliminating the need for human intervention in assessing signs of illness in potential carriers. The gadget is conducive to compliance with COVID-19-specific preventive healthcare measures that can help businesses, corporate offices, banks, malls, schools, factories, and hospitals, etc. resume activities in the unlock phase.

The easy-to-install product is now available for sale on its official website zestaindia.com, leading e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon, among others. At an affordable price of INR 10,999/-, early bird offers will help community and companies maintain safety and hygiene. Corporate enquiries can be sent to www.Staunch.in. The thermometer also boasts a large digital display and can easily switch between Celsius and Fahrenheit scales.

As reopening in India begins with malls, hotels and restaurants to give a push to economic activity, the technologically-advanced device can be mounted on the entrances of organizations and commercial hotspots, similar to a biometric machine, to effectively monitor the body temperature of internal and external stakeholders to ward off the risk of potential carriers entering and infecting others in the premises. One of the remarkable features of the product is that it comes with a 6 months warranty and displays accurate results in less than a second. At abnormal temperatures (more than 100.4C), the device raises a loud and red color-coded alarm prompting the personnel to take requisite action. The thermometer is battery and power operated, rechargeable 18650 battery 2500mAh with 7 days standby battery backup.

Speaking on the launch, Sufian Motiwala, Spokesperson, Zesta said, “The pandemic has led to unfortunate economic fallout for businesses. Thankfully, India is now heading towards restoring normalcy with the recent ease in lockdown mandates. But, this leeway must not pose a further threat to the health infrastructure of the country.”

“Given the current situation, it would be nearly impossible for organizations that attract large visitors to efficiently and timely monitor all stakeholders. Hence, our wall-mounted digital thermometer will provide speedy and accurate temperature monitoring and we are expecting sales of around 10k units in the next 2 weeks.” Sufian Motiwala added.

It is noteworthy that both automated-solution and a swift response rate are crucial factors in expediting the monitoring process. Any delay in the assessing temperatures can end up forming queues which will be detrimental to social distancing guidelines. The absence of manpower from this process is significant in ensuring the health and safety of all people.