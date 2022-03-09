ZF consolidates in India: WABCO India renamed ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India

Chennai, India: ZF announced today that it has secured all required approvals for ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Limited to become the new name for WABCO India Limited. ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Limited is part of ZF’s new Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS) division.

“We’re very pleased to unify under the ZF brand in India following the successful integration process,” said P. Kaniappan, Head of Commercial Vehicle Solutions in India. “This is the latest step in the ‘Refresh India’ strategy we announced last year to strengthen and grow the ZF brand in India. By leveraging synergies as part of ZF, we are uniquely positioned to offer the next generation of solutions and services for commercial vehicles and fleets in India and world-wide.” “In line with ZF’s strategic vision for ‘Next Generation Mobility’, we will further accelerate our leadership position to innovate, integrate and advance commercial vehicle controls systems. In addition to setting the pace for addressing the challenges of the commercial transportation industry, we will continue to deliver sustainable value for our customers, employees and stakeholders,” explained Kaniappan.” “While the ZF WABCO brand in India will also transition to become ‘ZF’ over the coming months, serving the unique needs of the Indian commercial vehicle industry, we will retain ‘WABCO’ as a trusted and well-known original equipment and aftermarket product brand,” added Kaniappan.

Headquartered in Chennai and employing approximately 5,000 people across five manufacturing locations in India, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India offers a ‘one-stop-shop’ for the commercial vehicle industry. It is India’s market leader for advanced braking systems, conventional braking products and related air assisted technologies and systems in India. This leading position is supported by five manufacturing facilities, an advanced technology development center, a vehicle testing facility and a nationwide aftermarket distribution and service network.

WABCO India Limited became part of the ZF Group in May 2020 following ZF’s successful acquisition of WABCO. It is a key regional business within ZF’s Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS) division which was launched on January 1, 2022. CVS has a mission to help shape the future of commercial transportation systems by being the preferred global technology partner to the commercial vehicle industry.

Employing approximately 25,000 people across 28 countries, the division powerfully combines ZF’s commercial vehicle systems expertise, extensive technology portfolio and global operations, to innovate and supply components and advanced control systems for increasingly autonomous, connected, and electrified (ACE) vehicles. ZF CVS division unites ZF’s former Commercial Vehicle Technology and Commercial Vehicle Control Systems divisions, the latter being formed following ZF’s acquisition of WABCO.