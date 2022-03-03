ZF expands its Global IT Center in India, spearheading the Group IT Digitalization initiative

Pune, March 3, 2022: As part of its Refresh India four-point strategy, ZF will further tap into region India’s vast IT talent pool with the objective of expanding its Global IT Center in Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai focusing on the IT Product, Services & Digital Innovations team to support digitalization within the group globally. The Indian IT team will play a critical role to help accelerate the Group’s digital initiatives through advanced Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning, Analytics, Industry 4.0, Blockchain as well as Cloud technologies.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS) has been successfully leveraging the IT talents in India for its IT Product, Services and Digital Innovation competence for several years. With the setup of a dedicated organization focusing on Digital and IT Innovations in Chennai in 2018, the team in India has successfully delivered more than 230 Digital Robotic Process Automation BoTs, supporting various functions and areas of business ranging from Supply Chain, Quality, Sourcing & Purchasing, Human Resources, Finance, Product Engineering and Business Development.

To meet the increasing demand from customers and expansion of business, ZF now plans to expand its workforce across its three IT Centers. A huge focus on skills and capabilities leveraged from these IT Centers will be for Global Enterprise transformations across Industry 4.0, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data, Mobile Applications, Blockchain and Cybersecurity etc.

An onshore-offshore model will help provide timely solutions in an agile manner to the growing demand for digitalized solutions by ZF customers across the globe.

Dr. Juergen Sturm, CIO ZF: “ZF as a leader in building solutions for a Next Generation Mobility offers exciting opportunities for digital talents. We would like to take a leap forward scaling up the skills and capabilities both for the Region India as well as globally for ZF. Further expansion and leveraging of the Global IT Centers will play an important role to accelerate our group initiatives in digitalization.”

Dr. Milan Kumar, IT Responsible for Region India at ZF: ”Technology is the backbone of any business and ZF has always been at the forefront of technological advancement that has benefited the mobility ecosystem. Given the vast IT talent pool in India with proven innovation power, the expansion of ZF’s Global IT Center, the Product, Services & Digital Innovation team here will be an important building block in the future to transform ZF into a Digital Enterprise.”