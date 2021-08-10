Zhiyun Tech launches a powerful smartphone stabilizer ‘Smooth XS’ in the Indian market for the content creators

New Delhi: Zhiyun Tech, a leading enterprise in the stabilizer market today announced the launch of ‘Smooth XS’ smartphone stabilizer for the content creators. Priced at INR 9,999/-, the Smooth XS is currently available at an inaugural offer price of INR 7,999/- exclusively on Flipkart.com. The stabilizer offers a wide array of features like Hands-free capturing, 260 MM rod, Bluetooth technology & 5.5H+ running time.

The smartphone stabilizer comes in 5 fashionable colors including White, Black, Pink, Yellow and Blue and customers can avail an additional 10% off on Axis Bank & ICICI Bank Credit Cards, up to ₹1500 and 10% off on Axis Bank Debit Cards, up to ₹750 on their current purchase.

With a remarkable history of 5 years in the Indian market, Shenzhen Trevor Technology Co. Ltd. in a joint venture partnership with Zhiyun Tech for India operation has established a name across the world by offering high-tech gimbals & mobile accessories. The tremendous growth in the usage of smartphones & its features has created a need for mobile stabilizers and gimbals. Recognizing this need, Zhiyun Tech has been offering an innovative product range to assist content creators in this ‘Digital Era’ in the Indian market. Smooth XS is a complete package with powerful features to help you capture memorable experiences. From clicking pictures at the much needed Family get-together to capturing scenic beauty of nature, from shooting corporate films at perfection for your client to simply going hands free at your next product shoot, Smooth XS has got it all covered.

Commenting on the launch of Smooth XS in India, Mr. Hiren Patel, India Head, STTCL said “We are delighted to introduce the Zhiyun Tech Smooth XS to our existing product portfolio. Smooth XS offers a smooth and exquisite-lined design coated with a sleek body and super comfortable hand feeling. With a vision to celebrate the smartphone stabilizer segment in the foreseeable future, we have set our mission to provide best in class mobile stabilizers which will help consumers create the best content possible. At Zhiyun, our goal is to provide our customers with the best in class mobile accessories to enable them capture compelling stories with ease.”

PRODUCT FEATURES

Smooth XS comes with a variety of features to cater to every need of a creator:

Elegant & Comfortable Design

Designed in sleek ‘Anti Slip Gradient Pattern’, Smooth XS is exquisitely made with an anti-slip rubber to fit into your hand comfortably at every situation

Go Handsfree

Whether it’s a group picture to be taken with your mates at a reunion or a fashionable selfie of yourself, go handsfree with the ‘V’ gesture and capture every moment effortlessly!

Unlock Smart Film making

Master your filmmaking skills with a plethora of in-built templates, music & themes to assist you in your next project!

260MM Telescopic Rod

Capture more friends, more views and more experiences with this 260MM Rod that’s lightweight and compact. A dream come true for all globetrotters indeed!

Unlimited Creativity

Unleash the artist in you with ZY Cami offering modes Pano, Slo-mo & Time-lapse at your fingertips!

Useful & Caring Accessories

Facilitate your shoot with useful add-ons like a mini tripod, storage bag & hand strap.

Native Camera Control & Beauty Cam Support

User can directly control the native phone camera and selfie app with Bluetooth connected

Easy Charging for Non-Stop experience

Comes with 5.5 hours of performance time along with a supported power bank charging

Get your hands-on Smooth XS which is not just a tool but a lifestyle in its own for all those who demand ‘Xtra’