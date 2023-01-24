Zighrana Forays Into India With Luxury Perfume Collection

New Delhi, January 24, 2023: With start of the new year, a new fragrance from the city of Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh emerges with an exclusive collaboration with Michelin star and celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna. “Vikas Khanna by Zighrana” will be made available in India, for sale on Zighrana’s online platform. Inspired by the culinary arts and Indian culture, the perfume is named after the celebrity himself, encompasses the aromatic magic of the ingredients signature to his recipes.

Marking the creation of a sensory experience, perfumes are more than just a smell, they are an aromatic journey representing aspirations and persona. In creating the distinctive aroma representing Vikas Khanna, Zighrana has used some exquisite and precious ingredients such as Rose oil, which is both labour and resource-intensive to generate.

The new fragrance ‘Vikas Khanna by Zighrana’ is a unique blend of spices like cloves, cardamom, nutmeg, sandalwood, jasmine, and rose which have come to define the unique fragrances of India for more than a millennia.

Speaking on the launch, Swapnil Pathak Sharma, CEO, Zighrana said, “For our exclusive debut fragrance, we are thrilled to have an Indian cultural hero and daring businessman like Vikas Khanna with us. It was a challenge we took to create a uniquely Indian aroma that represents elements of our rich cuisine that the Michelin Star chef represents.”

Hailing from Kannauj, the perfume capital of India, situated close to the holy river Ganga, this perfume range is an attempt to capture the essence of incredible India. The parent company of Zighrana has a history of creating fragrances since 1911, now aiming to bring forth the traditions and legacy of the family to consumers with a nose for all things luxury and India.

Speaking about the collaboration, Vikas Khanna quoted, “I am super proud to be launching our perfume. It’s called Vikas Khanna by Zighrana. This perfume comes from Kannauj which is the perfume capital of India and it has a long tradition long history of how they were making perfumes in India and I totally feel honoured to be a part of this chain of bringing this perfume to the world. It’s a beautiful scent. It has flavours from spices and flowers and possibly one of the best perfumes i have ever smelled. So it’s adding new fragrance to my kitchen”

Being in the fragrance industry for 111 years, Zighrana’s legacy is to ensure the brand’s latest venture to be at par with the global standards of excellence. Zighrana perfumes are dedicated to the soul of our country and is a celebration of the enticing culture, courage and legacy that has been passed down from generation to generation.

The perfume industry in India has grown to $50.85 billion in 2022. With the exclusive range, Zighrana will offer xx variants to the luxe consumer.

Pricing and Availability:

The perfume is available in 100ml bottle to the buyers through company’s official website Zighrana.com, Amazon.in, and other leading online and offline stores across the nation.