Zigly’s Halloween Carnival returns, levels up spooky fun for paw buddies at its Delhi NCR stores

New Delhi, October 31, 2022: While people across the world seem determined to celebrate Halloween, Zigly, India’s first tech-enabled omnichannel pet-care platform, is no exception. Zigly organized second edition of one-of-its-kind Halloween Carnival at Delhi- NCR stores. Organised on 30th October, Zigly’s experience centres at East of Kailash, Janakpuri, and Gurugram were all decked out for Halloween ensuring spooky and fun experience to remember. The event was all frights and delights with enthusiastic pet parents dressing up their pets in spooky yet adorable costumes and enjoying the Halloween vibes at Zigly.

Zigly’s Halloween Carnival was strategically planned with host of engaging activities and treat to ensure an experience to remember. Paw parents and their four-legged companions enjoyed the spooky-themed decor, fun selfies with their paw babies at the photo booth, horror movie-inspired games, and lot more at the much-anticipated event. Conjuring wicked fun for audience, Zigly made great efforts to create distinctive experiences for pets and pet lovers to spend quality time together and mark the spooky season.

Speaking at the launch of Halloween celebrations, Mr. Pankaj Poddar, Group CEO, of Cosmo First said, “Being a responsible pet care brand, we are unceasingly working to make living a lot easier and healthier for pets while ensuring quality pet parenting experience. The Halloween carnival is also in line with the brand’s larger objective to ‘create a better world for pets’ and integrating pets in custom celebrations. Embracing the spooky celebration with host of specially crafted on ground activities, this carnival is a testament to Zigly’s efforts to maintain a ‘culture-first’ approach and offer a thrilling experience to our furry companions and pet lovers from Cosmo First.”

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Ambarish Sikarwar, Business Head, Zigly said “Halloween is celebrated with much fervour across the world, be the excitement of dressing up like scary characters, participating in out-of-the-box events or simply enjoying trick or treating, Halloween has an irresistible vibe which we believe should be extended to our furry companions as well. With Zigly’s second edition of Halloween Carnival, we intend to double the excitement at our stores.”

A paradise for furry friends, Zigly Experience Center is all things pet. With the concept of being under one roof, the brand takes care of health, nutrition, style and training essentials for your loved one. The retail and services platform offers the widest range of pet care products such as food, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, accessories, and toys along with a specially designed clothing line – for dogs, cats, and other pets. There is also a dedicated section for pet services including grooming, spa, and salon. A fun play area has also been designed for the entertainment and relaxation of pets.

Zigly now has 8 experience centers in the Delhi-NCR region with a presence in heavily populated tactical locations – New Friends Colony, Ambassador Hotel – Sujan Singh Park, Kailash Colony, Green Park, Janakpuri, Punjabi Bagh, Defence Colony, and Gurugram.