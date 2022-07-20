zingbus releases Free Travel Insurance for its Users…

New Delhi, July 2022 – zingbus, the technology-enabled intercity mobility startup, today announced the launch of the first-ever free insurance cover for all user bookings made via the zingbus web & mobile app.

Based on the strategic partnership with ManipalCigna (primary insurer) & Bimaplan (as an aggregator), this free-of-cost travel insurance will safeguard travelers and enable them with the most vital trip protection benefits.

Speaking on the launch, Prashant Kumar, CEO & Co-Founder of zingbus said: “We’re excited to launch this unique and remarkable insurance cover for bookings exclusively through our web & mobile platforms. This reflects our mission to focus on making intercity travel affordable and safe for everyone. “

zingbus would offer this all-in-one insurance package as a comprehensive & exclusive benefit to all its travelers while covering unforeseen circumstances. The insurance will benefit the travellers with personal accidental cover upto 7, 50,000 Emergency medical cover up to INR 3,00,000, Baggage loss claim up to INR 5,000, Out-patient expense coverage up to INR 25,000 & Medical evacuation up to INR 10,000.

Prashant Kumar further added: “We’re always on the lookout for new ways to elevate the safety coverage for our travelers.” The scope of this integrated free insurance cover is to serve as a safety net, from the point customers on-board zingbus till they complete their journey. It would offer personal accidental cover & baggage loss cover, among others. And, having these risks covered will ensure additional protection for our passengers. This added benefit will help us to improve the customer experience while they’re traveling with zingbus.”

zingbus is excited and confident in safeguarding the future journeys of its passengers. The free insurance is certainly in-line with supporting the company’s major expansion plan to deploy 700+ buses by the end of this year and aims to have 2,000+ buses on the road by the end of next year.