ZingHR to showcase its solutions at The Gitex Technology Week 2021, one of the largest technology events of the year

Mumbai: ZingHR, the Global Mobile First, HRMS company, empowering over 700 customers worldwide, will be seen at the Annual consumer exhibition and trade show, GITEX Technology Week 2021, which will take place from 17th to 21st of October, 2021, at the much talked about Dubai World Trade Centre.

ZingHR will be showcasing its plethora of innovative offerings and solutions that cater to all the HR needs of an organization. The platform brought to you by ZingHR is powered by Blockchain, Analytics and Employee collaboration tools. The HRMS major offers seamless on-the-Cloud solutions, covering the entire ‘Hire to Rehire’ lifecycle of an employee.

GITEX will be privy to a large-scale demonstration from ZingHR which will be introducing disruptive innovations for the modern workplace. These include Machine & Deep Learning for Recruitment, Artificial Intelligence enabled Chatbots, Power BI embedded for HR and People Analytics, integrated Digital Onboarding, and Geo-fencing and tagging for the mobile workforce amongst others.

“To be a part of one the largest technology events of the year is something that will give a huge forward push to our growth trajectory and help us realign our goals and long-term vision. By exhibiting the myriad of solutions we offer and by showcasing their relevance, we wish to make our mark in the ME market and intend to help organizations automate their workflow for the larger purpose of reaching their business goals. We are ecstatic and humbled to be present at such a prestigious event and share the stage with all the top global technology leaders” says Prasad Rajappan, Founder & MD, ZingHR.

“We are a new age SaaS Company, a pioneer in the HRtech space and one of the most preferred in the MEA & SEA market. We want to penetrate into the ME market, inform and educate the customers on what outcomes can be achieved through HR solutions and how it can help them achieve their business goals. We are proud to be participating in the world’s most important technology event “Gitex” and showcase how we can add value through our domain experience and cutting-edge platform powered by Mobility, AI/ ML, blockchain, Zero-touch payroll, Analytics, multi-language support and many more. We are aggressively growing with a 10X growth trajectory in the next 5 years, with MEA being one of the strategic regions, contributing significantly to our overall growth. Through our proven philosophy “Outcomation”, we will continue to deliver tangible business outcomes and enable HR transformation to our customers & partners across MEA and other regions.” Says Chandru S, Director and Business Head, APAC and MENA, ZingHR

“ZingHR is constantly growing and transforming into a better version of itself as an organization; and what better way for us to do that than to take part in one of the largest tech events in the world. We want to showcase our new and novel products and offerings to the world and throw light on the fact that we want to create solutions for our customers which contribute to business outcomes. ZingHr is already one of the leading choices in the HR Tech domain in South Asia. Over the last 2 years we have worked towards localising our product and making it ready for the ME market including Arabic language User interface. ZingHR is currently catering to a few large enterprises in Dubai and is now penetrating headstrong into the ME market. We are delighted to be present at this prestigious event and hope to make a much-needed impact.” says Ravi Bajaj, Co-Founder, Head Customer Onboarding and Middle East

“ZingHR is on the growth path and we are now looking to expand to regions beyond APAC, SEA, ME and Australia. Our objective of participating in global events like GITEX is to reach out to the enterprise and MNCs with whom we can collaborate for outcomes to help them get faster on their digital transformation journey through outcome focussed HRTech deployment. Our key focus is to ensure that the CXOs in growing companies and enterprises work with us to understand how we can make a difference to their growth journey by focusing on various outcome focussed products. Events like GITEX will give us a chance to showcase to and network with such progressive CXOs and enterprises.” Says, Ravi Kikan, Director Online Sales, Marketing and Growth, ZingHR

It is time for the world to experience the most intuitive HR Tech with user-friendly features like AI embedded, Business Intelligence Dashboard, Intuitive layout, Smart Navigation and Outcome focused HR Software. With this step into the global forum, ZingHR will prove to be one of the key players in the HRTech domain, in the coming future.

About Zing HR:

ZingHR is an HRTech venture accelerated at Microsoft, with more than 400+ employees, 700+ customers, and About 2 million users. It offers a range of solutions that help end-to-end processes in HR, through Artificial Intelligence, Machine and Deep Learning algorithms, which helps improve employee performance and drives process efficiency in recruitment, offers ease of leave, attendance, payroll, and claim management. ZingHR is one of the few global ventures which offers almost all web/mobile-based modules from Hire to Retire Solutions with a state-of-the-art technology supporting those applications. ZingHR helps organizations to go beyond Automation and deliver solutions that could directly impact Business Outcomes – Outcomation™. ZingHR aims at creating an Outcomation™ platform for the betterment of workforces across the globe. After a successful launch in the middle east, ZingHR is now looking for a global footprint in the HRTech & HRMS business.