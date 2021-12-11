Zion Exhibition Unveils its Biggest Design, Architecture, Building and Construction Expo – D Arc Build

New Delhi, 11th December 2021: Incorporated in January 2020, Zion Exhibitions aims to be an iconic colossal player in the B2B Exhibition industry that redefines the platform by creating dynamic and comprehensive opportunities to build your business. With the cumulative effort put together by experienced professionals, having in-depth industry knowledge and expertise, Zion Exhibitions is an overarching platform for trending & unique technologies in various segments.

The Mega launch event of ZION EXHIBITIONS and Unveiling of the Brochure of D-Arc Build 2022 was held at The Grand, New Delhi on 10th December 2021. It was a National Level Business Networking evening with a collective presence of Eminent Personalities from Design, Architecture & Build fraternity having Renowned Architects, Recognized Interior Designers, Eminent Builders & Developers, Prominent Lighting & Façade consultants, Prime Hoteliers, Industry Relevant Association Members, Representatives from Ministries & Embassies and Management of Leading Manufacturing Brands. The event witnessed a Knowledge Oriented Panel Discussion on ‘Emerging Trends in Design’ Moderated by Mr. Hemant Sud, Chairman, IIID – Delhi Regional Chapter with Ar. Prem Nath, Ar. Sabina Reddy, Ms. Sonali Bhagwati, Ar. Nilanjan Bhowal, Ar. Nitin Killawala, and Ar. Manmohan Khanna is on board.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling Ceremony of D-Arc Build, a distinctive showcase of Design, Architecture, Building, and Construction related technologies to be held from 22nd to 25th September 2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. India’s finest knowledge-sharing platform promotes innovation in the Construction & Infrastructure sector where exhibitors from around the world showcase their potential by providing detailed demonstrations of products and services within industry segmented pavilions, curated by seasoned professionals from the fraternity. A forum having potential for Networking, franchising, marketing alliances, appointing distributors, branding, and expanding national presence.

Through “D-arc Build” it is expected that the bilateral trade, investments, and business relations will get strengthened which will have a positive impact on the economy through Joint Venture initiatives, employment generation, and Export / Import competitiveness. Their aim is to serve as a catalyst for the expansion of the Indian Exhibition Industry and promote Trade Internationally.

D-Arc Build strives to bring cutting-edge brands to the fore, delivering year-round service with promised return on investment, brand visibility, and networking avenues. Raising a unique benchmark in the Infrastructure Sector, D-Arc Build having 4 focused Pavilions with 30 Diverse Segments spread across 25000 sqm, plans to offer its clients a well-researched platform with special attention to detail and a promise of superlative quality. Various Allied events and Knowledge Oriented International Conferences have been planned for providing value to the Business visitors. It is an ideal B2B networking platform for Architects & Interior Designers, Builders & Developers, Dealers & Distributors, Hoteliers & Purchase Heads, Façade consultants, Lighting & MEP consultants, and Manufacturing Brands.

Speaking on the Mega Launch, Mr. Gurtej Singh Gill, Managing Director, Zion Exhibitions, commented, “We recognize that our strength is in developing and sustaining partnerships with our clients by continually surpassing their expectations. Zion Exhibitions understands the value of long-lasting relationships and the personal touch that they hold and is dedicated to strengthening and rewarding these long-term customers’ relationships. We fully understand the responsibility our company holds in the process of economic growth, boosting of businesses and development of the exhibition industry within the country and therefore, our exhibitions are planned with these goals in mind.

Mr. Adarsh Singh, Managing Director also elaborated, “We understand the challenges faced by Exhibitors & Visitors with existing exhibition organizers, and Hence, we aim to create a significant exhibiting platform that will raise the standards of the Indian exhibition industry. We aim to open International corridors with deeper penetration by bringing to the fore, key international players across the globe.

About Zion Exhibitions:

Zion Exhibitions transforms the world of exhibitions into compelling business for its clients while enhancing their brand awareness and contributing to their unparalleled success.

By creating the most rewarding networking forum for the industry, curated as per industry requirements, Zion Exhibitions is set to mark its presence in Building & Construction, Medical Equipments & Pharmaceuticals, Health & Fitness, Beverages & Spirits, Wedding & Jewelry, Safety & Security, Toys & playground equipment Industry in the years to follow.