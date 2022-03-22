‘ZIVAME UNHOOKED’ – Embark on a warm, fun-filled journey of self-love & discovery and feel confident & beautiful inside out

Mumbai, March 2022: Zivame, India’s No 1 intimate wear brand, announces the launch of its unique show- ‘UNHOOKED’; featuring 8 beautiful women, their unique body types and their one-of-a-kind inspiring stories. These women embark on a journey of inside-out transformation, championed by the power of well-fitting intimate wear.

The 6 to 8 minute episodes will showcase a diverse range of women, across different age groups, different body types and different life stages who will share their experiences, their insecurities and their battles with everyday intimate wear with SARA JANE DIAS- Actor, Anchor, VJ and SEJAL KUMAR- Fashion & Lifestyle Influencer.

The hosts takes each individual on an emotional journey of rediscovering themselves while having fun along the way in order for participants to find their inner beauty through this reflective experience. The episodes will also feature an exclusive expert section hosted by Zivame’s Design head- Ms Lakshmi S Murugesh who will guide and help the guests find the right intimate wear for their specific needs.

Khatija Lokhandwala, Head of Marketing, Zivame, said “Imagine if a makeover show was not just about how you look – it also helped motivate and inspire. Zivame’s philosophy is ‘Love Yourself Inside Out’, and that’s what we hope to inspire our consumers to do with this show. The show aims to strengthen our promise of delivering body confidence through the right intimate wear designed for the Indian body profile.”

As a brand, Zivame has always played the pivotal role of a catalyst in growing and changing perceptions in the intimate wear category in India and they are leading the charge in making the category more mainstream and real.

Tune into the series every Saturday from March 19th onwards on Zivame’s social media handles.