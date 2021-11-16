Zlade proffers intensely into the Manscaping

Mumbai: India’s fastest growing premium men’s care brand inspired by innovation with ultramodern aesthetics and smart ergonomics, ZLADE offers its latest manscaping trimmer for intimate and sensitive areas for men under ZLADE Ballistic. The latest addition was launched in April 2021 and has commenced a new graph of overall growth for the brand.

Zlade Ballistic is the first-ever brand to define the concept of manscaping in India with the launch of its Ballistic Manscaping Trimmers; a first of its kind and only true manscaping trimmer in India which is specifically designed for intimate and sensitive parts. This trimmer is equipped with ceramic blades and their SafeEdge technology to give a smooth trim free of cuts and nicks. This device is 100% waterproof, equipped with safe-edge technology, a Li-Ion battery with fast charging with up to 90 minutes of runtime.

Speaking at the development, the Spokesperson of Zlade Said: “Manscaping is a term is derived from the words, “Man” and “Landscaping”, denoting the removal or trimming of hair on a man’s body for cosmetic and hygiene purposes via methods like trimming, waxing, shaving & plucking. Manscaping applies to all types of body hair, from eyebrows, ears, arm, armpits, chest, and back, to the nether regions and legs. The modern man is getting more and more scrupulous in terms of body grooming, skincare, and his overall appearance. The key differentiating feature of the Zlademanscaping ballistic trimmer is that it has replaceable heads as well. Since we are dealing with the most sensitive parts of the body, it is recommended to replace the heads every 3-6 months depending on the frequency.”

The growing impetus in the Men’s grooming industry is fueling the growth in Men’s grooming where products and regimes are being specifically designed to cater to the requirements of modern men. This is also resolving the issue of the lack of availability of options to the consumer. This still doesn’t even scratch the surface of the number of brands, options, products in the Women’s beauty and personal care segment. In consideration of the men’s beauty revolution, Ballistic by Zlade has positioned itself as a go-to brand for men’s intimate hygiene with its flagship product, the Ballistic trimmer, and other complementary intimate hygiene products.