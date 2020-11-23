ZNZ Pharma 2 Ltd, London; Buys Majority Stake in Hyderabad Based Celon Labs

Hyderabad: A newly incorporated London-based biopharmaceutical platform, ZNZ Pharma 2 Ltd., has acquired a majority (74%) stake in Celon Laboratories Private Limited, a Hyderabad-based specialty generics company having a presence in India and emerging markets. The Platform is backed by CDC Group, the UK’s publicly owned impact investor, Development Partners International (DPI) through its ADP III fund and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The platform company is co-founded by Mr. Hocine Sidi-Said, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Alhadi Alwazir, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Corporate Development, both of whom have been inducted to the Board of Directors of Celon Labs.

The platform is planning to invest in Celon’s development of a new, state of the art oral and injectable manufacturing facility for both critical care and oncology that will serve a wider set of markets. Citadel Management Consulting, a Hyderabad-based mid-market investment banking firm was the exclusive advisor to Celon on the transaction.

“We are excited about this partnership to drive the growth of Celon in the coming years. The primary investment by our new shareholders will help Celon expand its capabilities and capacities to match market opportunities in both therapeutic segments on a much larger, global scale.” said its MD, Mr. Middey Nagesh Kumar.

About the Company:

Celon Laboratories Private Limited, founded in 2007 by Mr. Vimal Kumar Kavuru and Mr. Vijay Kumar Vasireddy, is engaged in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing specialty pharmaceutical products in the oncology and critical care segments. It employs 520 people and sells its products in India and in over 45 countries in the emerging markets.