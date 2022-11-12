Zomaland’22 comes to Aamchi Mumbai this November with Simpl’s easy checkout

Mumbai, November 2022: Zomaland’22 will be held in Mumbai on November 12 & 13, and people can buy tickets using Simpl, India’s leading 1-click checkout network. Simpl is the preferred payments partner for Zomaland’22 by Zomato, India’s grandest food and entertainment carnival. The Mumbai edition of Zomaland’22 will take place at Jio World Garden.

Win an All-Expense Paid Luxury Trip to Dubai with Simpl at Zomaland’22

Participants to Zomaland’22 in Mumbai can also win an all-expense paid 2-day/3-night trip to Dubai. The lucky winner gets a couple of tickets to fly Emirates to Dubai and stay at the Burj Khalifa. They will also enjoy a royal dining experience at a Michelin Star Restaurant in Dubai. For more details, visit the Simpl Zone at Zomaland’22.

Experience the ‘Simpl Zone’ with games such as mini golf, an Ice Cream Truck serving gourmet desserts, and lots more. The experiential Simpl Zone has something for everyone.

Aamchi Mumbai, get ready to savor the best in food and entertainment

The 2-day Zomaland’22 carnival in Mumbai will host an array of delectable fare from over 60 of the best food and restaurant brands including Burgermeister, Thekaa Coffee, Maiz Mexican Kitchen, House of Mandarin, Marrakesh, Good Flippin Burgers, Jade Forest and many more.

Artists’ lineup for the Mumbai leg of the Zomaland carnival includes SHOR, Dikshant, Madboy / Mink, Emiway Bantai, Urooj Ashfaq, The Western Ghats, Somanshu, Zaeden, and many more.

Zomaland by Zomato will be held in seven Indian cities with 350+ food eateries, top-notch entertainment, and fun carnival games. After a successful debut in Pune, Zomaland’22 will continue its journey across other Indian cities including Ahmedabad, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata all the way through to February 2023.