Zomato and Simpl conclude Zomaland’s season 3 with a bang in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, 18 March 2023: The eventful season 3 of Zomaland, India’s grandest food and entertainment carnival by Zomato reaches its final destination, Bengaluru on March 18 and 19. After a successful season debut in Pune, Zomaland continued a thriving run with sold-out shows across six prominent Indian cities, covering Pune, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. Simpl, the preferred payments partner for Zomaland, enabled a swift ticket-buying experience throughout the season. The Bengaluru edition of Zomaland will take place at Embassy International Riding School for which people can buy tickets using Simpl.

Win an All-Expense Paid Luxury Trip to Dubai with Simpl at Zomaland

Participants at Zomaland in Bengaluru can also win an all-expense paid 2-day/3-night trip to Dubai. The lucky winner gets a couple of tickets to fly with Emirates to Dubai and stay at the Burj Khalifa. They will also enjoy a royal dining experience at a Michelin Star Restaurant in Dubai. For more details, visit the Simpl Zone at Zomaland.

Bengaluru, get ready to savor the best in food and entertainment

The 2-day Zomaland carnival in Bengaluru will host an array of delectable fare from over 50+ of the best food and restaurant brands, including Brik Oven, The Filter Coffee, Tibb’s Frankie, Theka Coffee, Nizaam Rolls, Sweet Factory, Mojito Shack, and many more.

Artists’ lineup for the Bengaluru leg of the Zomaland season 3 includes King, The Yellow Diary, Divine, Lucky Ali, Gaurav Kapoor, Mitraz, and many more.

“Simpl is delighted to be in the ‘Silicon Valley of India’ Bengaluru as the official powered-by partner for Zomaland season 3. Reaching its last destination with terrific performances by splendid artists and a huge variety of food stalls, Zomaland is prepared to give Bengaluru an experience of a lifetime. As Zomaland’s preferred payment partner, Simpl not only lets you book tickets to the carnival, but you also get to shop from over 26K+ brands available on our Simpl network.” said Nitya Sharma, CEO & Co-founder, of Simpl.

“It’s been a long time now, we have been partnering with Zomato as a checkout partner. Customer-centric approach and ensuring a frictionless consumer experience, are the common focal points that we share. So, it made sense for us to extend that collaboration and sign up as Zomaland’s preferred partner for this year’s edition. Now, as the season comes to an end, we are glad that we had this stellar partnership with Zomato and look forward to more such collaborations with them in the future,” he further added on the partnership with Zomaland.

Simpl is hosting a ‘Simpl Zone’ with games such as mini golf and lots more. Winners get to enjoy goodies from Papacream where people transacting through Simpl app would get an ice cream at just Re 1. The experiential Simpl Zone has something for everyone!