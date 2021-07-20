Zomato IPO on Paytm Money — Millennials make a big bet, first time participation from many small cities

Hyderabad: Paytm Money, a leading digital brokerage platform offering the Zomato IPO from July 14th to 16th, has uncovered some interesting demographic insights on Indian Capital Markets, based on a study of investors who successfully completed the Zomato IPO application on its platform. The Zomato IPO received a strong response from the investing community, and a Paytm Money spokesperson shared the following insights:

Attracted a lot of first-time investors to the markets: 22% of applicants for Zomato IPO on Paytm Money were new to the industry

High interest was seen from Zomato’s Core Audience: The avg. Zomato IPO applicant was 27 years old, 2 year-younger on avg. vs. applicants seen for other IPOs on Paytm Money

Higher Avg. Ticket Size: Avg. Investment in Zomato IPO was ~20% higher than avg. investment in previous IPOs on Paytm Money

Far and Wide: Reach First time participation seen from around 20 small towns; Some new towns include Huzur in Madhya Pradesh, Palamu in Jharkhand, Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh

Highest representation of Women: Women contributed 12% of overall Zomato IPO applications on Paytm Money; Highest Female Representation seen in any IPO on Paytm Money