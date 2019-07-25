Zoom Me and Kytes Mobiles Enters the Fast Growing India Market

Shenzhen Guowei Network Service Limited, a professional and reputed Mobile Equipment OEM/ ODM supplier headquartered in Shenzhen, China has today announced that it has partnered conglomerate, Golden Impex to launch its mobile brand, ZoomMe and Kytes in the India market. The company is looking at bringing 3 Smart phones & 7 Feature Phones in the market under both this brand.

The brand was launched by famous Bollywood actress & Model, Ms Neha Sharma.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Rajeev Tiwari, Vice President – Sales & Distribution said that the primary business objective at the outset is to provide the right product, at the right time, at the right price and forge a strong business relationship.“Our target customers primarily would be people who are possibly fence-sitters in the feature phone segment but eagerly anticipating an opportunity to enter the smartphone segment. We offer the price advantage to make this target audience readily buy Smartphone from their nearby retail outlet. Our product is designed to offer the best of 4G experience on the Latest Android platform,”

Talking to the media during the launch, Mr. Ma Jian – Vice President – Overseas Trade , ZoomMe Mobile, Said We are the leading manufacturers of both feature phones and smart phones besides internet of things (IoT) related product including smart wearable device to home appliances. With the launch of our smart phones we are entering a very robust but still growing Indian mobile phone market. We are confident that our value for money products which are technically sound will be able to create a niche in India.”,

Under Kytes brand, the range of feature phone with key features like Vibrator, Multiple Language Support, Call Recording, FM Radio, Digital Camera, bluetooth etc), includes ‘Kane’, ‘Hawk’ with 1050mAhBattery, ‘Pride’ with 2200mAhBattery, ‘Power’ with 3000mAhBattery, ‘Hero’ with 1500mAhBattery, ‘Marathon Plus’ with 2500mAhBattery and ‘Parker’ with 1750mAhBattery. The price range starts from Rs. 500 to Rs. 1200.

Under Zoom Me brand, the mobile phones launched today are a part of its popular and state-of-the-art ‘M’ series. The M series mobiles have three variants M1, M2 and M3. The M1 range is equipped with 18:9 Full View, 14CM 2.5D IPS Display and comes with a RAM of 3GB and ROM of 32 GB, which is expandable to 128 GB. Based on Android 9.0 operating system and MediaTek Cortex A53 Quad Core processor, this smart phone has a dual rear camera set up (13.0MP + 2.0 MP with flash) and 13.0 MP front camera with flash. Moreover, the M1 smart phones also flaunt fingerprint sensor and a powerful 3200mAh battery. The M1 smart phone will be available at a retail price of Rs. 7349/-

On the other hand the M2 range of smart phones are based on Android 8.1 operating system, MediaTek Cortex A53 Quad Core processor, 12.60 CM 2.5D 18:9 Full View IPS Display, 16GB storage expandable upto 64 GB, 2.0 + 5.0MP AF Primary camera with flash and 2.0 MP secondary camera, fingerprint sensor and 2400mAh battery.The M2 smart phone will be available at a retail price of Rs. 4785/-

The M3 range of smart phones are based on Android 9.0 operating system and is equipped with MediaTek Cortex A53 Quad Core processor, 15.5 CM IPS Display – Waterdrop Notch, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage expandable upto 128 GB, 13.0MP + 2.0MP AF Primary camera with flash and 8.0 MP Secondary camera. This phone is powered with fingerprint sensor and a battery of 3300mAh. The M3 smart phone will be available at a retail price of 7875/-

“The industry reports suggest that the next wave of growth in mobile internet users is going to come from rural areas, which clearly means that the demand of smart phones will increase significantly in such places. In fact in rural India, mobile handset penetration is much higher than TV. It is matter of time before all these basic mobile phone users will switch to smart phones. We as a brand are well placed to cater such an evolving rural market besides consumers in metro and secondary Indian cities,” added Mr. Rajeev Tiwari, VP Sales & Distribution

The company has three R&D centers in China in cities including Shenzhen, Guizhou and Kunming. It’s global sales network is present in key global markets like Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, South America, the USA, Iran, France, Africa among others. Furthermore the company have tie-up with Creatons Corporation Private Limited for Manufacturing under Make in India Program, who will be having life time exclusive mass production rights for Zoom Me and Kytes while its being manufactured and sold in India.

There are 268 Mobile Manufactures Registered in India & we are Number 269. the company is trying to achieve a retail reach of 7,000 outlets. “In the 2nd phase, the estimated target is to be present in 10,000 outlets pan India. A total business topline of Rs 1000 crore by 2020 should keep us in good stead, said Mr. KPK Selvaraj, President at Golden Impex, the Brand Owners of ZoomMe Mobiles in India.