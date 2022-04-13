Zoomcar announces the success of #BeatPeZoomkar

Bangalore, April 13, 2022: Zoomcar, the world’s largest emerging market focused car sharing platform today announced the success of its one-of-a-kind marketing campaign #BeatPeZoomkar with over 50 upcoming rappers in India. Zoomcar is now urging other brands to identify such talent and give them a platform and the right exposure.
The campaign has been developed on the insight that rapping culture has become mainstream with more and more young talent looking out for a platform. This Zoomcar Instagram reels initiative discovered rapping talent from all corners of the nation and gave them 5 key words – ZoomKar, Download, Luxury, Home Delivery and Price. Zoomcar with an Instagram base of 129K wanted young talent to have access to a captive audience and in just 15 days the campaign witnessed accounts reach of 341k with over 500k views.
Speaking on the success of the campaign Nirmal NR, CEO, Zoomcar India said “With our #BeatPeZoomkar campaign we wanted to give upcoming rappers in India an opportunity to showcase their skills. We are happy to announce that within the first 48 hrs Zoomcar witnessed over 50 entries across India, garnering a cumulative view of over 500K. We wish to urge other brands to identify such talent and give them the platform and exposure they need”