Zoomcar announces the success of #BeatPeZoomkar

Bangalore, April 13, 2022: Zoomcar, the world’s largest emerging market focused car sharing platform today announced the success of its one-of-a-kind marketing campaign #BeatPeZoomkar with over 50 upcoming rappers in India. Zoomcar is now urging other brands to identify such talent and give them a platform and the right exposure.

The campaign has been developed on the insight that rapping culture has become mainstream with more and more young talent looking out for a platform. This Zoomcar Instagram reels initiative discovered rapping talent from all corners of the nation and gave them 5 key words – ZoomKar, Download, Luxury, Home Delivery and Price. Zoomcar with an Instagram base of 129K wanted young talent to have access to a captive audience and in just 15 days the campaign witnessed accounts reach of 341k with over 500k views.