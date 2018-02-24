Zoomcar launches cycle sharing service PEDL at IIT Bombay

After successfully launching PEDL- bicycle sharing service Palava, Zoomcar has successfully embarked the service at IIT B. The service has been launched at IIT B inside the campus making it convenient for students, professors and visitors in the campus.

PEDL has deployed over 150 cycles at the campus which is placed around 30 locations including all hostels, admin depts and academic blocks. Considering the size of the campus, PEDL will serve the local use cases for students and professors such as going from errand running and moving around within the campus.Zoomcar is promoting the service at an introductory price of Re. 1 /hour with zero security deposit. Users can download the Zoomcar android app, find cycles at the nearest PEDL station and scan the QR code on the cycle to unlock.

Greg Moran, CEO & Co-founder, Zoomcar said, “IIT B becomes our second campus post our launch at IIT M, the overwhelming response by students and professors has encouraged to reach to various IIT Campuses where students, professors and visitors can enjoy the service. Our launch in Palava township in Mumbai has been a great success with 1000daily bookings i.e almost 40% of Palava’s population has already used PEDL 2 months. PEDL strongly compliments our core car sharing service as we continue to make a meaningful contribution to air quality improvement across Indian cities.”

‘We are glad to announce PEDL bicycle sharing service as a smart solution for connectivity in IIT Bombay Campus. People would be happy in using the service as an eco-friendly transportation mode for short trips, be it for shopping or going to classes” said, Prof. Soumyo Mukherji, Dean, Student Affairs, IIT Bombay.

PEDL cycles come with various unique features such as custom designed light weight alloy frames and drum brakes, anti-slip chains, airless solid tyres, height adjustable seats and multipurpose basket. These cycles are designed to support intensive use while ensuring industry low maintenance costs and extremely high levels of customer satisfaction. The cycles are built with smart locks which are easily unlocked using a QR Code. PEDL’s robust IoT stack is an extension of Zoomcar’sCadabra IoT platform and includes real-time GPS tracking, solar battery charging, and built-in alarms. Each cycle also comes outfitted with a multipurpose basket to afford the customer greater convenience in travelling for work or leisure.