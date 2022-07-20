Zoomcar offers convenient, reliable, and cost-effective commute options across 30+ airports…

Bengaluru, India | July 2022: Zoomcar, the leading marketplace for car sharing in emerging markets, today announced it has fulfilled over 1 million airport trips in India. With travel restrictions now eased, a rapidly growing number of guests are appreciating the convenience of hassle-free self-drive options with Zoomcar from airports. Whether it’s for vacations, hill station drives, family visits, road trips with friends or business trips, Zoomcar guests have enjoyed booking cars that have unlocked memorable driving experiences.

Zoomcar offers airport terminal delivery and pickup in more than 30 airports across India. Major metropolitan airports, including Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, account for more than 60% of airport bookings on Zoomcar. Guests between 26 and 35 years old account for the biggest share of airport bookings, and most guests that make airport bookings on Zoomcar use their car on multi-day trips.

There are now more than 20,000 7-seater SUVs, sedans, hatchbacks, and other cars on the Zoomcar marketplace, offering incredible variety to guests across the country. Guests in India have also now driven more than 800 million kilometres in cars booked on Zoomcar.