Zoomerang Has Launched the Biggest Template Marketplace

Zoomerang has announced the launch of the biggest template marketplace for short-form videos. It’s the No.1 template marketplace with over 10M video templates and 30M users from all over the world. Designed both for individuals and small/medium-sized businesses, Zoomerang enables creating unique and inspiring short-form videos for TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts and other platforms.

There’s more news to come! To provide a reliable platform for our multi million user base, as well as to support the talented creators among them, we are enabling the “Monetization feature”.

“Through monetization we address two main concerns. First, we offer our creators a powerful way to market themselves and their resources to Zoomerang’s user base, and earn money while doing so. Secondly, given the high demand of short form videos, we have created a bridge between businesses and creators facilitating the process of content creation,”said the CEO, Co-Founder of Zoomerang, Davit Grigoryan.

Thus, we kill two birds with one stone: Individuals and entrepreneurs can save a lot of time and effort on short form video creation while allowing creators to sell their creativity. Anyone can become a creator by signing up and submitting elements such as edited videos converted into templates, assets, and more. Creators can make their templates or assets available for free, or “lock” them, and earn money when users unlock/buy them with their coins. They can sell their templates/assets in Zoomerang by setting prices for them. Having access to the multifunctional board, creators can check the Coins’ balance, review the activity log, and easily withdraw equivalent earnings from Coins.

Zoomerang has the largest short-form video template creator community providing 25,000 templates, assets and more on a daily basis. With Zoomerang, there is no need to hire a creative team or spend hours researching relevant platforms and current trends. It can easily put an end to that hustle and bustle with just a few clicks.

Available both on Android and iOS, Zoomerang offers unlimited video production resources (stock video/photo assets, fx music, fonts, video effects, filters, etc) allowing its users to take video edits to a whole new level, show creativity, inspire others, boost video engagement and make them go viral. The content on Zoomerang is significantly relevant to all short-form video platforms. It’s a creator-centric platform, with an ecosystem of video templates that address the collective challenge of content successful distribution across all short-form video channels.

Thanks to Zoomerang, people all over the world stay tuned to emerging social media trends and easily connect to their audiences with relevant short-form videos.