ZunSolar is inviting dealers and distributors across India, offering partnerships and other benefits

The worldwide situation of the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted India’s solar industry including dealers and distributors on the field. According to various reports, they are facing certain issues pertaining to supply chains, logistics, and goods procurement, which have led to a 60-70 per cent drop in their revenues.

In such a situation, India’s leading solar company, ZunSolar is inviting dealers and distributors across India to sell a wide range of their solar products, offering them a profitable partnership with benefits to maximize their Return on Investment (ROI). The brand offers end to end solar solutions such as solar panels, solar batteries, solar inverters, solar management units, solar charge controllers, MC4connectors, DC wires – standalone and in different combinations.

The current offering for partnerships to dealers includes three onboarding categories- Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Some of the exciting benefits for solar partners include E-Commerce listing, digital ads, regional newspaper ads, and free app access and brochures, along with authorization certificates amongst others. Acknowledging the impact of the pandemic on the solar business, the company is currently offering dealership with no security deposit and a very minimal onboarding fee of 1199/- for a limited period.

Similarly, the distributors are also categorized into two- Distributors and Exclusive Distributors. The plans and the financial incentives include secondary sales support, regular newspaper ads, listings in Justdial, IndiaMart and Google, technical support, display board, and regular distribution of marketing material.

At present, 300+ dealers across the country are working with ZunSolar to further the solar business and benefiting from the association by notable profit margins. In the next 12 months, the company aims to build expanding network of5000+ dealers.

Talking about this, the Founder and CEO of ZunRoof, Mr. Pranesh Chaudhary says, “We aim to make our services available to every nook and corner of the country. We are, therefore, welcoming partnerships to local distributors and dealers to sell our products so that we can offer our services to as many people as possible.

We are also offering several benefits and incentives to the distributors and dealers to help them raise their profits. With ZunSolar, we are providing solar products and rooftop solutions at a very reasonable rate and so, we are planning to make our products accessible to every common man.”