ZunSolar Marks Glorious One Year, Celebrates with Massive One year Anniversary Sale till 30th June

Gurugram, 21 June 2021: With an impulse to transform the solar energy industry through an innovative yet cost-effective range of solar product offering, ZunSolar is completing its first glorious year and looks forward to delivering exceptional solar experience. To this day, through the commitment of providing clients with high-quality solar solutions, ZunSolar has developed a reputation as a respected leader in providing cost effective solar energy products. ZunSolar’s philosophy has never been changed, which includes creating a culture based on establishing strong client relationships, introducing people to cutting-edge solar technology for initiating community-level development. A holistic approach, engineering the best designs and constructing revolutionary solutions for clients are an integral part of ZunSolar offerings.

As of June 2021, ZunSolar has completed one successful year in the solar industry. To celebrate this big moment with their customers, ZunSolar has organized a massive ‘One Year Anniversary Sale’ till 30th June. Customers can buy a range of solar products by ZunSolar at massive discounts and become a part of the ZunSolar family. A 50 Watt polycrystalline solar panel is now available at an offer price of ₹1,499, 165 Watt polycrystalline solar panel at ₹4,099 and the 180 Watt mono PERC solar panel at ₹5,199.

The sale kicked off on 1st June and continues upto 30th June, giving customers a full month of access to affordable and efficient solar products. The ZunSolar products have gained much popularity in the last couple of months. With customers reviewing the products on leading social media platforms, ZunSolar is close to becoming one of the most preferred brands by Indian citizens in the year of 2021.

On this glorious occasion, Pranesh Chaudhary, Founder and CEO,ZunRoof says ‘We are overwhelmed with the responses we have received on our ZunSolar product offerings. We have always kept our customers at the top of our minds and hearts, and we have recently introduced warranty registration on our ZunSolar app, to further enhance customer experience with us.’

ZunSolar products are now available on leading e-commerce platforms and www.zunsolar.com.

About ZunRoof

ZunRoof is a home-tech company, powered by a mix of Image Processing, Virtual Reality, IOT and Data Analytics. They are solving energy issues of India by using un-utilized rooftops for solar, and by providing sense and control of every appliance in one’s house through in-house developed IoT-enabled hardware and accompanying apps. The company was founded in June 2016 by Mr. Pranesh Chaudhary and Mr. Sushant Sachan, both alumni of IIT- Kharagpur. In less than four years of starting up, ZunRoof has already become the #1 choice for residential and SME clients in India for solar. Till date, the company has assessed over 2,50,000 homes, designed over 30,000 rooftop solar systems in 75+ cities in India, and has installed 15 MW+ of rooftop solar & 50,000+ IoT devices.