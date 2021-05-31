ZunSolar sales spike with newly launched 100W Polycrystalline Solar Panel

Gurugram May 31, 2021: Solar solutions startup, ZunSolar recently added a new feather to its cap by introducing state-of-the-art 100W polycrystalline solar panel to its wide range of solar product offerings. The range already included 50W and 165W polycrystalline solar panels among others.

The 100W polycrystalline solar panel has been launched keeping in mind the domestic needs of rural dwellers. ZunSolarsaw an overwhelming response in its soft launch of this 100W polycrystalline panel in the online arena. To boost the adoption of solar across the nation, ZunSolar has magnanimously taken up the challenge to make this newly launched product one of the most affordable solutions across borders.

In the market, the average buy of a 50W polycrystalline panel currently stands around INR 2400; but making an unbeatable price offering, ZunSolar launched it’s 100W panel at an introductory price of just INR 3299. The price and the features of the 100W polycrystalline solar panel have already made it their fastest selling product online inspite of the ongoing pandemic in India.

The new ZunSolar 100W panel gives an output of 0.4 units per day subject to weather conditions. To give a fair idea, this solar panel can produce sufficient electricity to run two LED bulbs and a fan for 10-12 hours a day. Apart from this, one can utilise the power to operate small equipment like a small LED TV, charging phones etc.

Solar panels are becoming easier to procure and are thus making households energy independent. They come with a 25 year warranty making them a great investment in the future of energy sources. Not only this, solar panels are easy to maintain and require minimal maintenance – making this source of energy a no brainer to adopt.

The product is now exclusively available on Amazon, Flipkart,SnapDeal and www.zunsolar.com.

If you are interested in partnering with ZunSolar, please contact us at www.zunsolar.com.