ZunSolar took an initiative to help Baba’s Dhaba

‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ an eating joint that became remarkably well-known overnight with the help of Social Media is in the news across. After which everyone came forward to help and support them. In this initiative, ZunSolar also installed a 50W solar panel with a charge controller and a set of 20Ah batteries at (Kanta Prasad’s ‘Baba ka Dhaba’).

ZunSolar (Apna Solar) met Baba in a special way and installed a solar panel to illuminate his small dhaba, so that Baba (Kanta Prasad) could meet his small electricity needs without any out of the box expenditure. Through this 50W solar panel, he will be able to meet his mobile charging needs, light a tube light or bulb at the dhaba. With this, he will be able to provide his services and food to the people even at night.

Mr. Pranesh Chaudhary, Founder and CEO of ZunSolar during his team’s visit at ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ said, “We witnessed a lot of crowd coming to the dhaba after the social media hype that was created, but in the hush-hush no one actually noticed the most basic need and power problem at the dhaba.

Keeping in mind, the thought of the dhaba owner and his income we thought how a daily wage earner will incur heavy electricity bills and yet meet his daily needs. In the interim, we decided to provide them relief from electricity bills for the coming 25 years and gifted them with a 50W solar panel and a banner for his shop. ”

This solar panel will comfortably run at the ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ for the next 25 years without any hindrance and will give them free electricity without incurring any kind of expense. Significantly, ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ went viral on social media due to his riotous condition and the inability to sell food from his food joint.

After which many people came forward to help and support him and a large crowd was seen at walking in at ‘Baba ka Dhaba’. Keeping in mind that Baba is now working more in the morning and evening, ZunSolar decided to stall this solar panel at his door and tried to eliminate his electricity expenses.

ZunSolar is known for offering a wide range of solar solutions and solar combos suitable for all needs. One can buy all the products of ZunSolar as per individual requirement in the nearest electronic shop or on online orders. Understanding the importance of solar products, the government is giving subsidy on these products.

If you wish to enable and support a street shopkeeper near you with a solar panel, then you can choose to simply give us a missed call on this number +91 7303470099