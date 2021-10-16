ZunVolt Announces the Launch of its Revolutionary Inverter ‘ZV900’

Gurugram: ZunVolt, a leader in power backup & home electricals in India, has announced the launch of its first inverter ZV900. The revolutionary inverter is considered convenient, beautiful, and safe at the same time. The premium inverter is crafted with beautiful curvy edges on the front and back to give it a sleek design perception. Its stellar colour complements your living room space and doesn’t need to be hidden from your guests at your home or office.

The price of the inverter is yet to be revealed by ZunVolt. However, ZunVolt has said that the new inverter will be available for purchase on leading e-commerce platforms and through authorized partners.

This innovative product has a dedicated enclosure to fit the battery that is with Tall Tubular Battery (TTB) as well as Short Tubular Battery (STB). Once the battery is connected inside, it becomes an integrated unit with no hanging wires outside the enclosure, thus, preventing children from having any chance of accidental contact and keeping them completely safe.

ZunVolt’s ZV900 inverter is built with DPS pure sine wave output which serves as a substitute for the grid power when it fails. Besides, it helps to reduce the acid spillage in comparison with the existing inverters.

ZunVolt products are exclusively available on Amazon, Flipkart, SnapDeal, and www.zunsolar.com.