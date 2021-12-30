ZunVolt Launches Electric Kettle At Less Than Rs.1500

ZunVolt always astounds everyone with its expansive and eclectic collection of products available for the customers. After successfully launching a range of winter products, ZunVolt is adding another product to its ever-expanding range by launching the much-anticipated electrical kettle at just Rs.1499. As winters are that time of the year when people heavily depend on hot water and hot beverages, an electric kettle is a go-to appliance for customers. ZunVolt is contemplating launching an array of intriguing products.

x

In the wake of the launch of the ZunVolt Electric Kettle the Founder and CEO of zunpulse, Pranesh Chaudhary added to the excitement by saying- “We are extremely delighted to launch the ZunVolt Electric Kettle. Over the years a huge chunk of customers has switched to electric kettles. Given the surging demand, we believe it’s surely the perfect time to unveil the ZunVolt Electric Kettle.”

ZunVolt Electric Kettle comes with a huge capacity of 2 litres and has a sturdy build of stainless steel. In order to make it more durable and safer to use, the electric kettle has an ABS handle. It’s a perfect appliance to heat water, tea, and other hot beverages. The large opening at the top makes it viable for pouring and cleaning. Not just that, the ZunVolt Electric Kettle is equipped with a 360-degree rotational base for exceptional heating.

Since it started out, ZunVolt, with its incredible products and appliances, is making lives more feasible for people from all walks of life.

About ZunVolt

ZunVolt is India’s own energy-based brand with a range of advanced products that cover home power backup and home electrical spaces. It is an initiative started by zunpulse, India’s leading Home-tech startup company that aims to deliver smarter choices to all electricity needs in every home. So far the brand has impacted 1,00,000 homes and aims to impact 5 million homes in the next 5 years. The company was founded in June 2016 by Mr. Pranesh Chaudhary and Mr. Sushant Sachan, both alumni of IIT- Kharagpur