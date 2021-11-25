ZunVolt Launches Portable Room Heaters On Leading E-Commerce Platforms

In its latest grand outing, the energy-based company based in Gurgaon, ZunVolt has come up with portable room heaters. As winters are just lurking around the corner, customers can get their hands on these room heaters from leading e-commerce websites such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Snapdeal. To make it more feasible for the customers, ZunVolt has also collaborated with more than a hundred dealers and distributors on the ground. Not just that, as demand is sprawling across the country, ZunVolt aims to touch 5 million homes in 5 years.

While launching the room heater, the Founder & CEO of zunpulse, Pranesh Chaudhary said, “We are putting out these room heaters in the market with great zeal. Our team has run substantial research to observe the huge market scope for them. As winters are here, these portable room heaters will prove to be of great assistance for the consumers.”

ZunVolt room heaters are inexplicably efficient during the cold winters of Northern India. One of the highlights of this ZunVolt product is the overheat protection feature- the room heaters would automatically get switched off on reaching a temperature above 130 degrees. This 2000W heater comes with an auto-revolving feature that would make the room warmer and more comforting. Not just that, with their powerful 2400 RPM winded motor, ZunVolt portable room heaters tend to heat quickly and have an air throw range of 10 feet which surely would be adequate for any small or medium-sized room. It has an operating voltage of 220-240V and can be used with a 16A socket.

Launched in 2020, ZunVolt is committed to facilitating its customers with maximum comfort across seasons. Now that the room heaters have been launched successfully, ZunVolt is also looking to launch a range of exciting products.

If you are interested in partnering with ZunVolt, please contact us at www.zunsolar.com