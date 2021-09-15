Zypp Electric appoints Tushar Mehta as the Senior Vice President and Business Head

Mr. Tushar Mehta has been appointed as the Senior Vice President and Business Head at Zypp Electric, India’s leading EV-based last-mile delivery startup. He has over a decade of experience building businesses for large conglomerates like Mahindra & Mahindra and Kotak Mahindra Bank and also unicorn start-ups like Cars24 and Olacabs.

Zypp’s vision is to solve last mile deliveries in a convenient, affordable and eco-friendly way, thereby building more liveable cities and a sustainable world. To Zypp, Tushar brings years of executive-level leadership experience in building million-dollar businesses from scratch at Cars24 and Olacabs.

Tushar Mehta has been appointed as the Senior Vice President and Business Head at Zypp Electric, India’s leading EV-based last-mile delivery startup. He has over a decade of experience building businesses for large conglomerates like Mahindra & Mahindra and Kotak Mahindra Bank and also unicorn start-ups like Cars24 and Olacabs.

Zypp’s vision is to solve last mile deliveries in a convenient, affordable and eco-friendly way, thereby building more liveable cities and a sustainable world. To Zypp, Tushar brings years of executive-level leadership experience in building billion-dollar businesses from scratch at Cars24 and Olacabs.

Tushar Mehta’s prior experience includes being the Business Head & Vice President for the consumer business at Cars24 where he built the B2C and C2C business from scratch and scaled it to $200m with prospects of it being multi-billion dollar in years to come. At Olacabs as a Business Head and Director, he built the Ola Fleet business to a 30K+ active fleet and helped Ola solve the supply problem and improve profitability.

“Tushar Mehta is a valuable addition to our leadership team and will bring worldwide appeal and unique business ideas to our industry. The business and expansion elements will be completely redesigned at a huge scale now to electrify deliveries. Tushar’s Business building experiences, team building and management skills will be beneficial in bringing innovative form factors to consumers. I look forward to our long association with him to build the most iconic EV companies and transform the Indian EV last mile delivery sector.” said Akash Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of Zypp Electric.

After completing his Computer Science Engineering, Tushar went on to pursue his MBA from MDI, Gurgaon in 2008-10. Tushar is an avid sportsperson who plays multiple sports and feels indulging in sports daily helps him remain fit, relieves all the stress and channelise his energy positively. He also loves travelling as it gives him an opportunity to experience different cultures, meet new people and get a wide perspective of life.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new position of Business Head at Zypp Electric, Tushar Mehta stated “I am looking forward to my work at Zypp Electric and the opportunity to head a team that will focus on business development, strategy, expansion, and bring cutting-edge electric vehicle led solutions to the Indian last mile delivery market. I’m ecstatic to be a member of Zypp Electric as it continues on its way to being a market leader and soon a unicorn in EV last mile delivery startups in India.”