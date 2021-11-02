Zypp Electric is building India’s first EV D2C business

Zypp Electric (https://www.zypp.app) India’s leading EV Logistics Tech delivery startup has built India’s 1st EV D2C business. Zypp Electric is on a quest to achieve 100% electrification in last-mile logistics and to assist businesses from all sectors in becoming carbon emission free. It caters to a wide range of enterprises, including huge ecommerce companies, e-grocery, kirana stores, and restaurants. Zypp Electric handles their end-to-end last-mile deliveries – from stores to customers’ homes – with a variety of differentiated tech-enabled custom solutions, including the use of e-vehicles, service timing fixes, IoT-enabled battery swapping infrastructure, ensuring good riders, and providing an exclusive experience to their end customers.

Zypp Electric now has a fleet of 2000+ electric scooters and does 500k deliveries each month. In India, last-mile delivery is a major business. According to KPMG, by 2025, India will have 6.1 million delivery executives doing last-mile deliveries.

To achieve its mission of Zero Emissions, Zypp has created interesting industry 1st products which are as follows.

Last-mile logistics include more than just delivering a few packets; it might also entail hefty packages and many orders. Zypp Electric debuted India’s first B2B heavy electric scooter, the ‘Zypp Cargo,’ in July 2021. This heavy-duty scooter is designed for last-mile logistics and can carry up to 250 kg. It has a 40 Ah battery and can go 120 kilometres in one charge. It can accommodate multiple battery systems and have swappable batteries. Its resilience makes it ideal for shipping crates, pet bottles, cylinders, high load shipments, groceries, huge food bags, and ecommerce bulk shipments, among other items, making it an easy option for e-commerce, grocery, and B2B delivery firms in India. It’s known as a “Two Wheeler Truck” because of its tough and ruthless power to help with last-mile deliveries. At the last EV Expo, Zypp Electric received 5000+ open orders for this model and has already delivered 300 scooters in nine locations.

Zypp Electric offers a wide range of investment and lease opportunities. It offers a one-of-a-kind Buy, Lease, and Earn program under the Zypp Entrepreneurship Program, in which anybody can purchase electric scooters/loaders and lease them, receiving guaranteed monthly returns/rentals directly in their bank account. In comparison to other investment tools, this program offers returns of about 21% and is risk-free of market swings.

Zypp also assists its delivery riders in purchasing a scooter on simple EMIs over a period of 2-3 years with no additional interest, allowing each delivery rider to earn more and generate higher monthly profits.

With its MISSION ZERO EMISSION mission, Zypp intends to grow its fleet to 100,000 EVs in the next two years and continue its quest to become the leading D2C brand in the market and establish a tech EV fleet ecosystem for a sustainable future. Bigbasket, Spencer, Amazon, Flipkart, Licious, and Myntra are just a few of the e-commerce, grocery, e-retail, and food tech companies with which the firm has worked. Zypp now operates in nine cities: Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad, where it recently debuted its services. It now has 300 clients and plans to reach 1,000+ partners by FY2022.

“We are extremely proud to be the first EV D2C Business in India. Our goal is to achieve 100% electrification in last-mile logistics and to assist businesses from many sectors in becoming emission-free. We aim to demonstrate the robust and savage force of the Zypp Cargo, A Two-Wheeler Truck launched in the last EV Expo at Pragati Maidan. Zypp Electric has received 5000 open orders for this model. Zypp believes that everyone should be able to participate in this ecosystem and benefit from the multibillion-dollar EV business. With its MISSION ZERO EMISSION mission, Zypp Electric wants to expand its fleet size and continue its path to become the largest D2C brand in the market with our successful Zypp Buy & Earn program where all our 2000 bikes are invested by HNIs and they get healthy return via Zypp Platform”, said Akash Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of Zypp Electric.