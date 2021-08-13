Zypp Electric launches its services in Bengaluru and Pune

Zypp Electric (https://www.zypp.app) India’s leading EV-based startup in last-mile delivery has announced the launch of its unique services in Bengaluru and Pune today. The startup began operations with 100 EV bikers in each of the two cities, which are known as the Silicon Valley and IT hubs of the country. With this, Pune becomes the first city in Western India where Zypp Electric will begin operations. With the addition of these two locations, Zypp Electric now has operations in nine cities across India: New Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Jaipur, Gurugram, Faridabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune.

It has teamed up with grocery, e-commerce, and food tech behemoths including Bigbasket, Biddano, Grofers, and Flipkart to electrify last-mile delivery in both cities. All deliveries in the two cities will be made by electric scooters with API integration. Furthermore, the corporation will initially deploy 20 battery swapping and charging stations to ensure that the vehicles run properly.



For their delivery, Zypp has engaged a crew of properly trained male and female riders. Women riders account for 10% of all trained riders. All of the riders are complying with Covid etiquette by donning masks, gloves, and face shields to ensure their safety. This will ensure that things are delivered safely without having to interact with customers.

“We are ecstatic to announce the debut of Zypp Electric’s last-mile delivery services in two of the country’s most important IT hubs: Bengaluru and Pune, using our 100 IoT and AI-enabled electric scooters. In the next three months, we want to expand to a fleet of 1000 electric vehicles in both cities. To gain EV leading positions, we wish to begin our activities in as many places as possible. Our main goal is to work with organizations, businesses, and local retailers to provide environmentally friendly and delivery services using our electric bikes, which will help these communities embrace a carbon-free ecosystem and minimize pollution” said Akash Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of Zypp Electric.

ABOUT Zypp Electric

Zypp Electric is India’s leading last mile delivery EV startup, founded in 2017 with a mission to make India carbon-free by using electric scooters. Zypp Electric tried and tested some good business models to make their journey to the great business model of making carbon free last-mile delivery for local merchants to e-commerce giants. The company currently delivers groceries, medicines, food, packages from point A to point B through their fully automated IoT and AI enabled scooters which are low on maintenance and high on performance. The tech tracks batteries that can be replaced at Zypp swapping stations which are installed at key touch-points. Eco-friendly deliveries reduce the carbon footprint and help to make the city pollution free. Currently, it has over 1500+ Zypp Pilots (delivery executives) working towards this mission.