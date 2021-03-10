3 Common Reasons Why Social Media Campaigns Fail

Many business owners still have misconceptions about how social media marketing actually works. They think that they can use it as a billboard for their business and automatically start generating engagement. Others think that having followers is enough and assume that it will translate to sales. The truth is that social media needs to be treated just like any other marketing tool and you need to have a solid strategy if you don’t want it to become a waste of time, money, and energy. Let’s take a look at some of the most common reasons why social media campaigns fail.

Poor Execution

One of the biggest reasons why social media campaigns fail is because of poor execution, i.e., efforts are not focused or measurable, there is no roadmap for content creation, the content is of poor quality or it doesn’t connect with the audience, or they’re released through the wrong platform.

In other cases, there are too many chefs in the kitchen. Brands might work with ambassadors who will be mandated to create content, but it can be difficult to maintain brand consistency this way. However, this can all be solved by using a good media sharing app.

Greenfly’s media sharing app lets businesses consolidate their social content sharing. This way, you can easily manage the content from your ambassadors and advocates and use it in your campaigns. You’ll be able to monitor results and connect with your ambassadors while giving them clear instructions so they can create content that stays consistent with your brand and goals.

Lack of Commitment

Another reason why so many social media marketing campaigns fail is a lack of commitment. People get impatient and start abandoning their efforts, or they aren’t consistent enough to build engagement.

Another thing that we often see is companies using a shotgun approach. They go on any platform and just start sending useless promotional tweets and posts on their Facebook page expecting a response from followers. They are not realizing how much competition there is in their feed from people who are not shamelessly trying to sell them something. Their message then gets drowned out and they wonder why they can’t get traction.

You have to learn how to make things interesting for your audience. That means researching who your target market is and focus on giving instead of taking. Give them discounts. Be a resource to them. Teach them about something they didn’t know or interesting ways to use your product. Then you will start to get them engaged.

Lack of Interaction

Lack of interaction is also an issue here. Social media is about conversations, and you have to be vocal. You also have to make sure that anyone who’s managing your account is using the right voice. This is where knowing your target audience in and out will help as well.

These are just some of the few reasons why social media marketing campaigns fall flat. Make sure that you avoid these at all costs and are ready to put in the time and effort to make it work.