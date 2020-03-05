BiKi.com Includes WinPlay Gamification Strategies for Project Campaigns

Singapore – Global digital assets trading platform BiKI.com has entered a partnership with viral marketing platform WinPlay in a bid to provide additional ‘Project Awareness Solutions’ for listed projects on their exchange platform. As a community-driven exchange, BiKi believes that strong communities are what drive blockchain projects and have incorporated this as part of its project listing mission.

In collaboration with WinPlay, the exchange will provide a new community marketing service for listed projects to help them grow, which achieves the following results:

5,000 WeChat members

4,000 Telegram members

10,000 YouTube views

4,000 Reddit subscribers

4,000 Twitter followers

2,000 Medium followers

6,000 Facebook shares

48,000 website hits

Listed projects will welcome this new interactive move that boosts both community-engagement as well as community-building.

“BiKi is pleased to be working with WinPlay for gamification of our platform. This partnership is part of the core engine that will be propelling BiKi to a leading exchange,” said Ethan Ng, Southeast Asia CEO of BiKi.com. “As a community-driven exchange, we are constantly thinking of new ways to engage with our communities on a much broader scale. This partnership is an answer towards Version 1.5 of our community model.”

Presently, BiKi’s community partners maintain the WeChat and Telegram groups, using their community influence to promote BiKi’s new projects or campaigns. Fees earned from the platform are also regularly used to offset transaction fees and provide subscription discounts for loyal users.

“Ultimately, we want to allow earning crypto to be fun for everyone and easy to pick up for beginners,” added Ethan Ng.

WinPlay.App is a viral marketing platform popular in the crypto industry where users are incentivized to compete with each other into performing gamified marketing actions for the projects sponsoring the campaigns. Users benefit from direct participation by gaining points that will entitle them to handsome rewards. At the same time, projects benefit from all the added exposure and engagement that active crypto users bring by interacting with their WinPlay.App campaigns.

BiKi has conducted a trial with a 11,000 BIKI campaign giveaway to verify the efficacy of the WinPlay community marketing service. Utilizing limited features, the case study resulted in:

Over 3,500 participants

Over 40,000 performed actions

Over 9,000 Twitter likes

Over 8,500 Twitter shares

An increase of over 2,000 Twitter followers

An increase of over 2,000 Telegram members

An increase of over 1,700 Medium followers

Moving forward, BiKi will include this promotional segment as part of their listing package. Projects can look forward to this new feature that has been tried and tested by the exchange and proven beneficial in community building. Both BiKi and WinPlay will put their combined communities and experience behind this initiative – ‘secret ingredients’ of sorts to ensure a successful recipe of community growth for projects. Interested projects are welcome to contact listing@biki.com.

About BiKi.com

Headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global cryptocurrency exchange ranked Top 20 on CoinMarketCap. BiKi.com provides a digital assets platform for trading more than 150 cryptocurrencies and 280 trading pairs. BiKi.com is focused on providing the safest, most stable and most effective cryptocurrency trading platform. 100% of the transaction fees are used in buyback and burning of platform token, BIKI. Since its official opening in August 2018, BiKi.com is considered one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchanges in the world with an accumulated 2 million registered users, 200,000 daily active users, over 2,000 community partners and 200,000 community members. BiKi.com has received investments from Huobi co-founder Du Jun, Genesis Capital Zhu Huai Yang, FBG Capital, ChainUP and others totaling approximately 10 million USD.