Importance of Link Building for Online Casinos

Currently, the online gambling industry is skyrocketing in popularity. More and more people prioritize this form of entertainment as a convenient alternative to brick-and-mortar establishments. Therefore, this market has quickly grown and become one of the most profitable ones, expected to witness a substantial increase of $92.9 billion by 2023.

Given that, the number of casino platforms will keep rising, each vying for the players’ attention. Hence, the landscape in the industry will become more competitive. Businesses will need an effective promotion strategy to stand out from the crowd. That’s where strong SEO, which always includes building backlinks, can come into play.

Simply put, backlinks are links from other websites that direct users to the online casino. Google views them as a virtual vote of confidence in a website’s quality and legitimacy. In other words, they serve as an endorsement from other sites, establishing credibility in the eyes of search bots.

Considering that the gambling industry is notorious for appearing scammy, earning trust is of the utmost importance. And gaining quality casino backlinks is the way to go. There are many ways to get them, ultimately boosting trustworthiness both with Google and potential customers.

In this article, we’ll go straight to the point, covering the following:

benefits of casino link building ;

how are casino companies getting backlinks;

the difficulties;

white hat vs. black hat link building ;

types of websites to build links from;

casino link metrics;

effective casino link building strategy;

common mistakes.

Benefits of Casino Link Building

Link building is a part of off-page SEO. When perfectly combined with on-page optimization, it allows search engines to view your website as a quality one and move it up in the SERPs. That’s why including a link building strategy in your marketing campaign is so crucial.

Performing this technique requires keeping in mind that search engines prioritize quality over quantity. It emphasizes the importance of only focusing on high-quality links. You should consider many factors to avoid getting spammy ones. For instance, if the resource you gain a link from doesn’t adhere to the Google gambling and games policy, there’s a great risk of a penalty.

Conversely, when you pay attention to quality, you pick only reputable websites to build links from. Hence, you signal to Google your dependability and relevancy. Ultimately, it’ll result in improved trust and organic search rankings, bringing more traffic to your casino site.

How Are Casino Companies Getting Backlinks

There are various methods casino companies employ to receive backlinks and strengthen their visibility. Below, we’ve gathered the most common ones.

Paid Links

It’s one of the easiest and fastest ways. When you buy casino links, you pay third-party sources to provide them. However, it requires a careful approach, as search engines may frown upon paid links. So if you’re going to buy casino backlinks, it’s best to collaborate with a renowned casino link building agency like HighRoller.agency to get it right.

News and PR Campaigns

Also, casino and gambling companies engage in news and PR campaigns to attract attention from reputable news outlets and have them link back to their website. One way to do this is to write a review about a casino site and direct readers to your platform as the author of it.

HARO

HARO is a platform that journalists and reporters use to discover sources and quotes from professionals. Actively participating in HARO online casinos can provide expert insights on relevant topics. When their contributions get featured, they gain valuable backlinks, showcasing their expertise in the field.

Private Blog Networks

Using PBN for casino link building is about developing a network of private blogs dedicated to creating and publishing content with a link to a particular casino or gambling site. This method requires strategically interlinking the website within this network to leverage the power of backlinks.

Link Exchange

Link exchange is a common practice in SEO where two platforms agree to link to each other’s content. Online casino sites often engage in it with other reputable resources in the industry. Mutually agreeing to share backlinks creates a symbiotic relationship that benefits both parties.

Forum Posting and Blog Commenting

Finally, another way to build gambling links is through forum posting and blog commenting. It means contributing valuable and thoughtful insights to different relevant forums and blogs. A website link may be left in forum signatures or blog comments.

The Difficulties of Casino Link Building

Building links for online casino sites poses several challenges. Mostly, it’s about the competition. It steadily grows, making the fight for authority and high visibility in SERPs exceptionally fierce.

Furthermore, finding authoritative and trustworthy resources willing to link to casino-related content may become another hurdle. The industry is often associated with addiction and problem gambling, significantly narrowing the pool of domains.

Due to the negative perception, many webmasters may hesitate or reject associating their resources with this activity. In other cases, they may agree, but the placement of casino links can end up being more expensive than for other niches.

White Hat vs. Black Hat Link Building for Casinos

Difference Between White Hat and Black Hat Link Building

White hat and black hat are the two main approaches for casino link building, each including different techniques. The easiest way to distinguish them is to understand whether a certain method follows Google policies. White hat tactics focus on legitimate and sustainable ways of gaining backlinks. The purpose is to provide value to users while adhering to search engine guidelines.

The white hat delivers long-term benefits; that’s why the black hat actually exists. This approach helps get links fast, often disregarding guidelines. While it may yield short-term outcomes, it could be the reason for penalties and a drop in rankings.

When not to use Black Hat

The black hat tactics may seem tempting due to their quick gains, but there are situations when it’s best to avoid them. For instance, when a domain is intended for long-term promotion. Specifically, it’s about licensed casinos in countries with legalized casino businesses. These platforms should establish a credible online presence while complying with legal regulations and earning the audience’s trust. Employing a black hat approach could risk their reputation and lead to legal consequences.

Black Hat — Only Short-Term Strategy

Conversely, black hat techniques can be utilized when a domain is made for short-term promotion. Let’s say it’s event-based gambling sites or some limited-time campaigns. In that case, the objective is to bring immediate visibility and traffic, so black hat tactics may be a great bet. However, even for short-term promotions, any such method should be implemented carefully to avoid the risk of getting penalized and damaging the brand’s reputation.

What Types of Websites to Build Links from

When it comes to researching platforms for building quality backlinks, the range of options is broad. Of course, the first thing that comes to mind is gambling affiliates and review sites. But you don’t necessarily need to remain within your industry’s borders; you can think broader. Here’s a list of different niches to consider:

gaming (browser and Xbox titles or physical games);

travel (categories connected with tourist attractions and destinations or entertainment options that brick-and-mortar establishments may offer);

tech (anything that ties into casino software, mobile apps, or designing casino games);

sports (such as European rugby, American basketball, or sports betting);

news (about innovations, conferences, etc.).

The main thing when you build gambling links is to differentiate your approach. Exploring diverse variants and constantly looking for new opportunities will result in a diverse backlink profile. Another point to remember is that the content produced for the placement of casino backlinks should deliver genuine value for readers.

Casino Link Metrics

When assessing the resource for the placement of casino links, you need to pay attention to different metrics. They include the following:

DR.

The first one to evaluate is Domain Rating (DR), which shows the platform’s authority gained through backlinks. It’s a site-wide metric that has a score between 0 and 100, and 30+ is a great point to look for.

Organic traffic.

Investigating traffic movements helps determine how much of it a target site receives monthly. The fine number is 1K+. For non-casino websites, traffic value is also important, as it illustrates how valuable a domain’s keyword profile is.

Traffic and backlink growth.

Also, it’s crucial to check that the traffic and backlink number growth is smooth. There shouldn’t be sudden drops; they may indicate potential penalties.

Referring vs. linked domains.

DR is influenced by the number of referring domains the site has and their DR. The higher the DR, the more of it can be “passed.” Additionally, it’s impacted by the number of websites the resource links to. The more of them, the less DR each receives. Hence, the best case is when the number of referring domains is larger than that of the linked domains.

Gray niches.

The number of links to niches such as casinos, essay writing, forex, dating, and adult content should be relatively low. And there should be no links to these in the header, footer, or sidebar. If the case is the opposite, it’s best to avoid such a website.

Post markings.

Finally, ensure the platform doesn’t mark posts as “sponsored.” They should appear in its common section, not in one called “partner posts” or so.

Putting Together an Effective Casino Link Building Strategy

Only a well-planned link building strategy can deliver the desired results. Here’s what you need to consider when developing your perfect one:

Backlink profile analysis.

Everything should start with analyzing your current link profile. Assess the quality and relevancy of existing links and check that there are no low-quality or spammy ones that may harm your site’s reputation. That way, you get a baseline for future link building efforts.

Competitor analysis.

Looking at your top-ranking competition is necessary. It enables you to discover the ways they’re building links and what their context is. In other words, you get a picture of potential opportunities to shape your own strategy.

Anchor text plan.

Based on the competitor analysis, you can create an anchor text plan. Make sure it has a healthy mix of different anchors, including natural, branded, exact, and partial match ones.

Link profile diversification.

The key to a strong link profile is diversity. So instead of sticking to one technique, combine several and pick websites in different niches for backlink placement.

Budgeting.

Take time to evaluate your goals for building links and the methods you’ll be implementing. It’ll help allocate enough budget to achieve what you’ve planned.

Link velocity.

Link velocity shows the rate at which a site is getting backlinks. Remember to watch it from time to time. Unusual spikes in link acquisition (too much or too fast) over extended periods may cause Google to take action.

Aliases.

Aliases or unbranded email addresses are beneficial when doing outreach. It’s how you can maintain a level of privacy while lowering the footprint left when buying links.

Results monitoring.

Regularly monitor the results of your performance. That way, you’ll identify areas for improvement and adjust techniques that haven’t yielded the expected outcomes.

Common Casino Link Building Mistakes

Many businesses encounter pitfalls when performing gambling link building. Being aware of the most common ones reduces the chances of them hindering your efforts. So what are the potential mistakes to steer clear of?

Mismatch of strategy with the budget.

The gambling space is fairly competitive, so companies of all scopes and sizes should invest a reasonable amount in getting quality backlinks. Moreover, achieving a particular goal doesn’t mean stopping investing. You have to keep going if you want to keep the progress you’ve made.

A large number of low-quality links.

The quality of links always matters. Low-quality ones may lead to a drop in rankings or other harmful impacts.

Plenty of PBNs.

PBNs are considered somewhat risky. Many businesses invest heavily in this tactic because it’s cheaper than other methods. However, solely relying on it and not mixing with others may result in penalties.

Poorly drafted anchor text strategy.

Aggressive anchor texts that are over-optimized or keyword-stuffed are sometimes mistakenly regarded as more practical. But that’s far from being true. Only adhering to a balanced approach with anchor text variations ensures effectiveness.

Unreasonably jumping on trends.

It could be gaining a homepage and category links or insertions from the same platform everyone else does. In any case, it frequently ends in penalties.

Using company emails for outreach.

It may look obvious, but many still do this. Ultimately, it leaves a clear footprint with undesired consequences.

Writing poor content for referring pages.

Neglecting content quality brings nothing but a negative mark to your reputation. Content is the backbone of your strategy, and when it’s poorly written or irrelevant, it’ll only spoil your overall efforts.

Conclusion

Building links for digital casinos is a pretty challenging endeavor. Being equipped with the proper information about the process is crucial. If you resort to expert casino link building services, you can make sure everything goes right. But most importantly, when you know the process inside out and what blunders to avoid, you can craft your own strategy that will become your recipe for online success!