DIGICOMM launches Digital EDGE services to help clients generate more leads online

New Delhi: NCR based digital marketing firm, Digicomm Marketing Services LLP has launched a first of its kind integrated online marketing plan to help its clients generate more leads and overcome the problem of sales which has suddenly engulfed the entire economy during lockdown. The services include virtual tours, lead generation campaigns over social media and major search engines, designing marketing & communication collaterals along with helping clients with integration of online payment gateways. Through this service the agency aims at making its client go online which starts from designing communication collaterals to helping the client convert its buyers via virtual and 3D tours and finally helping the payment process via online payment gateways.

Dushyant Sinha, founder of Digicomm Marketing Services LLP, says, “The sudden crisis brought by the Covid 19 pandemic taught us a lot of things which otherwise would have taken the Indian business houses to learn in another 1 decade. The pandemic taught the entire business fraternity to go online – and it was not just the sellers but also the buyers who came online to make purchases and purchases as big as buying houses.”

He adds, “at Digicomm we quickly understood the problem and came up with a unique solution under DIGITAL EDGE. We gave our clients a package that included hand-holding from step 1 of searching for a prospective client to converting it into a sale. It’s now the need of the hour. Whether it’s about building trust amongst buyers, reaching out to your prospective buyers, or converting your sales, everything has taken a paradigm shift. The real estate sector which people expected to be badly hurt have performed exceptionally well. Not many but few who used the digital platforms and digital marketing techniques to sell have sold a humongous number of units during the lockdown. We ourselves have been working closely with many realty companies and have ourselves helped many to do commendable sales.”

With over 70% increase in online traffic and the entire country locked inside their homes and still not able to roam around freely, the population has been quite quick in adapting to the ‘new normal’. And now the new normal is about how strong are you on your online marketing domains and are you ready for the change. The change, as experts believe is now inevitable. Either the business houses will have to adapt to the new normal or they will perish.

Digicomm is one of the top digital marketing agencies in India which has in a short span of time created a niche market for itself. They have excelled in sectors like real estate, startups, hospitality, and education. They have been known for their exemplary services at brands like Mahagun, Ajnara, Gaurs Group, Raheja Developers, Saya Homes, Migsun, and many more. The agency is one of the most trusted agencies in the country which has been working with clients across India and in countries like UAE, Singapore, and London.