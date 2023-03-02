Digital Futur Launches Chat GPT-Enabled SEO Optimization Plugin

New Delhi, March 02, 2023 – Digital Futur, the innovative technology brand co-founded by Bitan Purkayastha, Kabir Mehta, and Abdul Rehman, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product, a Chat GPT-enabled plugin designed to optimize the results of SEO for a vast number of people.

With the growing importance of online presence and search engine optimization, Digital Futur has developed a solution that leverages the power of OpenAI’s language model, ChatGPT, to analyze and improve website content, ensuring that it meets the latest SEO standards and drives better search engine rankings.

In addition to its powerful SEO optimization capabilities, the plugin also features over 150+ digital marketing functionalities, making it a one-stop-shop for all your online marketing needs. Whether you’re looking to improve your website’s ranking, drive more traffic, or boost your conversion rates, this plugin has you covered. With its advanced technology and easy-to-use interface, it is the perfect solution for anyone looking to improve their online presence and succeed in the digital age.

The plugin was developed by a talented team of experts, including CTO Shaurya Gupta and UI/UX head Mohit Chauhan. Their combined expertise and passion for technology have resulted in a plugin that is both effective and user-friendly. The team at Digital Futur has put a lot of thought and effort into making sure that the plugin is accessible to a wide range of users, regardless of their technical expertise or budget.

To meet the needs of different users, Digital Futur is offering two versions of the plugin: a free version and a paid version. The free version provides basic SEO analysis and optimization recommendations, making it a great option for individuals and small businesses. For those looking for more advanced features and greater control over their SEO optimization, the paid version offers a more comprehensive set of tools and analysis, along with access to the 150+ digital marketing functionalities.

The plugin is easy to use and requires no technical expertise. Simply install it on your website, and the Chat GPT technology will automatically analyze your content, providing recommendations for improvement. Whether you’re a small business owner, a marketing professional, or an individual looking to improve your online presence, this plugin is the perfect solution for anyone looking to optimize their SEO results and achieve their online marketing goals.

“We’re thrilled to launch this exciting new product that will revolutionize the way people optimize their SEO and manage their digital marketing,” said Co-Founders of Digital Futur. “With our Chat GPT-enabled plugin, anyone can now access the same powerful technology that was once only available to large corporations. Our goal is to make digital marketing accessible and affordable for everyone.”

The Chat GPT-enabled SEO Optimization Plugin is available for purchase on Digital Futur’s website, starting at [price]. With its advanced technology and easy-to-use interface, it is the perfect solution for anyone looking to improve their SEO results, achieve their online marketing goals, and succeed in the digital age.