Digital Marketing Firm AdCounty Media To Expand In 50+ Countries, Plans To Hire 100 Professionals Across Verticals

New Delhi: AdCounty Media has made an indelible mark in the digital space, securing a spot as one of the top advertising networks in India within the short five years since its founding. The 360-degree digital marketing company has a diverse clientele spanning 20 nations with bases in India, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Indonesia, Germany and Romania. The firm aspires to broaden its client base to 50+ countries, including Latin America, Russia, the USA, SEA countries, the Middle East, Europe, the UK, and Africa by 2025.

AdCounty Media intends to hire 100 members across verticals to power the expansion and growth process in the next 3-5 years. The geographies across which hiring will be implemented are South East Asia, LATAM, Japan, Korea, Israel, UAE, Russia and India. The departments for which personnel will be hired include in-house programmatic platform, iGaming, short video app, sales, tech developers, account management, client servicing etc.

Mr Delphin Varghese, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer, AdCounty Media, strictly advocates the work-from-home approach emphasised by our honourable Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi recently at a two-day National Labour Conference. He highlighted the importance of a WFH ecosystem prioritising flexible work hours and boosting participation in the women’s labour force. From January through March 2022, women constituted 20.4% of the labour force in India, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. It has been steady at roughly 20%.

Mr Varghese says, “Employees at AdCounty Media will be free to operate from any location, with no obligation to be physically present at the office. Additionally, we will set up functional and flexible co-working spaces in selective areas that will cater to the people who occasionally wish to work from the office. We would also conduct team gatherings every quarter in our respective countries to alleviate the inter and intra-team roadblocks fostering transparency and effective communication and consequently enhancing productivity. This ‘work from anywhere’ option will certainly unleash the doors of employment, particularly for people hailing from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities alleviating physical restrictions posed due to geographical limitations.”

AdCounty has catered to clients from the following sectors – e-commerce, finance, gaming, lifestyle, and utility brands, leading BFSI, QSR, Education, and FMCG clients. The company was founded in 2017 when significant investments were being made in expanding regional content, and the general public was slowly drifting toward improved mobile user experiences.

The organisation offers performance-driven mobile advertising and digital publishing solutions, which are designed bearing in mind the requirements of the target audience. It is an ROI-focused firm that prioritises scalability for its partners alongside revolutionising the digital space with innovative solutions. Associated advertisers can tap into premium audience segments with our programmatic advertising platform that supports all contemporary formats and integrations. The company is also incessantly working towards developing skill-based games to tap into the dynamic iGaming vertical.

By ensuring brand growth and assisting publishers in monetising their traffic with our ROI-driven solutions and re-targeting strategies, it creates a win-win environment for both advertisers and publishers.